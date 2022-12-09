Kearney Catholic sweeps Ord as girls stay undefeated and boys pick up first win

KEARNEY — Kearney Catholic’s girls came out of the locker room at halftime and erupted for the first 15 points to rally for a 46-35 win over Ord Friday night.

The Stars outscored Ord 23-6 in the second half to give the Chanticleers their first loss of the season.

“I think our kids just played great defense,” KCHS coach Rick Petri said. “We did exactly what we wanted to defensively and just made a couple adjustments on our press and what we were doing.

“We were able to get the ball inside a little bit more and that’s kind of the strength of our team.”

Jenna Kruse and Callie Squiers led the Starswith 12 points each. Londyn Carnes made her impact in the second half, scoring all nine of her points after intermission.

“Callie does a great job of getting to the basket and knowing what’s a good shot for her,” Petri said. “Jenna is a great floor general in addition to scoring tonight. She took some good shots, pull-up jumpers and layups. She did a great job.”

Even after starting the season 3-0, the Stars still have room for improvement before facing Ravenna at 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

“We have to understand that it’s just a stepping stone and we have another really tough game next week against Ravenna,” Petri said. “That’s always a very physical game against them. We just need to keep competing on defense and we’ll be fine.”

Big second half gives KCHS boys first winAfter being tied 22-22 at halftime, the Kearney Catholic boys came into the second half hot, led by Landon Edeal. The 6-foot senior put up 17 points in the third quarter and totaled 23 on the night.

KCHS (1-2) powered to the finish, outscoring Ord 28-7 in the second half to win 50-29.

“I thought Landon did a good job in his shot selection, picking spots to shoot some threes,” Kearney Catholic coach Bob Langan said. “What I was most impressed with was his ability to get into the lane. He put a couple off the backboard, got to the line and did a good job of kind of turning the game in our favor there with his big third quarter.”

The 50 points scored by the Stars was their most so far this season.

While the offense got going, it was the defense that allowed Kearney Catholic to get its first win of the season. After Ord’s Blake Hinrichs scored 13 points in the first half, he was held scoreless in the final two quarters.

“We were playing the first half in a bunch of different defenses,” Langan said. “(Hinrichs) hurt us in about whatever we did, so we needed to take (him) away and we did a good job of doing that in the second half.”

Coming off its first win of the year, KCHS will be on the road at Ravenna on Tuesday.

“I hope it brings some confidence to our guys,” Langan said. “ In the second half we played really well defensively. Hopefully the offense comes and just more confidence.”