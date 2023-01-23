Kearney Catholic roars past Concordia in Centenniial Conference opener

KEARNEY — Kearney Catholic picked a good time for its best half of the season.

In the first round of the Centennial Conference Tournament, the Stars dropped 40 points in the first half of their 59-26 win against Concordia.

Kearney Catholic made four 3-pointers in the opening period, leading to a season-high 24 points in the quarter.

Lexie Keim and Jenna Kruse both made two triples. Kruse made another in the second half, finishing with a team-high 13 points.

“I wish we could shoot like that all the time,” Kearney Catholic head coach Rick Petri said. “It was outstanding, our kids are capable of doing that so it was fun for them to see the ball go in the basket.”

The defense begat the offense, with quick steals and tenacity on the boards leading to open looks and numerous second-chance opportunities.

“We denied really well and that’s important when you’re pressing man-to-man,” Petri said. “If you make the inbound pass a little higher a lot of times it will end up as a turnover.”

The boards were a big factor in the blowout. Londyn Carnes grabbed nine rebounds, using her height advantage underneath.

Kearney Catholic outrebounded Concordia 36-22.

Carnes finished with 11 points, matching Concordia’s total points from the first half.

“She’s understanding what we need from her,” Petri said. “Her and Callie Squiers did a good job cleaning up their misses which allowed us to get down the floor and get the ball inside, which opened up the outside.”

Kearney Catholic moves along in the tournament, tonight facing a Hastings St. Cecilia side that defeated the Stars twice already this season.

While the past matchups present a bleak prospect for Tuesday’s game, having the best shooting night of the year is a key way to visualize the performance needed to pull off the victory.

“Its going to take a huge effort,” Petri said. “You have to take care of the ball, talk on defense, know where the shooters are, and just do the little things you’re capable of doing.”