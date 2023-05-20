OMAHA— Over the two days at the NSAA state track and field championships, Kearney Catholic showed what it was, and gave a glimpse of what it is yet to become.

With no seniors, the Stars finished second with 40.33 points, and was leading until Bishop Neumann inched ahead with a third place finish in the 4x400 relay, the last race of the day.

“We’re going to be gaining girls next year, and if we’re healthy we’re going to be awesome,” Kearney Catholic head coach Todd Russell said. “Right now in the girls’ program there’s a lot of good girls in the eighth grade. We kind of have to recruit, because they want to go out for tennis or soccer,”

The Stars were also missing freshman standout Hazel Haarberg, who missed the meet with injury.

“It’s very difficult for her,” Kearney Catholic head coach Todd Russell said. “Thank goodness she’s a freshman,”

The team still made its presence known at state, with Alyssa Onnen, Margaret Haarbeg, Payton Dzingle and Onyx Smith earning points.

Onnen, a freshman, won the pole vault on Friday and finished second in the long jump.

At Saturday’s triple jump, Onnen soared into the lead with her 37-05.50, which pushed her into first with one competitor left.

That jumper, North Platte St. Pat’s Mae Siegel was up to the task, delivering a 38-05 leap.

Afterwards, both Onnen and Siegel embraced, as Onnen eagerly congratulated the winner.

“That is competition,” Russell said. “Everybody likes to see that, they’re just competitors and it’s fun,”

Haarberg finished second in the high jump, and led off the 4x100 relay team that placed fifth.

She was joined by Dzingle, Onnen and Smith, who all posted strong times to earn a fifth place finish with a 50.83.

Dzingle earned four points for a fifth place finish in the 400m, finishing with a 59.11.

That resolve, and giving your best effort, is something coach Russell saw at the conference meet that he’s happy carried over to state.

“It was a team effort, it was amazing, and they were first in the conference,” Russell said. “Right now, Bishop Neumann, they beat us, and that’s all right. Hopefully next year we’re going to beat them again.”

For the Kearney Catholic boys, the team earned six points, all coming in Friday’s shot put with Brant Christner’s fourth-place finish and Garrett O’Hare’s eighth.