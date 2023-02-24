WOOD RIVER – The Stars started to peak at the right time, but unfortunately found another team that was doing the same.

Kearney Catholic's season met its end in the Class C1-9 subdistrict final, falling 40-31 to Adams Central.

As the coaches foresaw pregame, the team that got off to the faster start won the game.

Adams Central jumped out to a 15-5 advantage by making its shots, including two three pointers from Grant Trausch.

The Patriots switched gears from the teams' game a week prior, a 46-42 Kearney Catholic win.

They moved into a diamond-and-one defensive formation, specifically keying on taking away Landon Edeal, who scored 22 in the earlier game.

This go around, Edeal finished with three points, a testament to the Patriots' defensive strategy.

Further troubling things, Kearney Catholic shot the ball poorly, and got fewer possessions once Adams Central slowed down the pace.

That slow pace and limited possessions led to only two points in the third quarter for the Stars.

"That's a learning experience for me as a coach, doing paralysis by analysis," Kearney Catholic head coach Bob Langen said. "We tried to come up with ways to attack their diamond and it made our boys stall out a bit too much instead of going and playing,"

Kearney Catholic had an 18-point fourth quarter, getting possessions back on steals from a press defense, but never seriously threatened the Adams Central lead.

The loss ends Kearney Catholic's season at 10-15. This marked the last game in the Star basketball careers of Edeal, Jacob Isaacson and Quinten Hogeland.

"The seniors had a tough act to follow, but I think all of them grew up basketball and off the court," Langen said. "They were coachable and gave their all all the time,"

The Stars won more games than in Langen's first year as coach, but he saw potential towards the end of the year he hopes to extract for a full season in the coming year.

While the Stars fell short of Langen's goals, the future showed bright with key contributors Owen Axmann, Carson Murphy and Brant Christner all returning next season.

"We're bringing back three guys who played a lot of minutes but we want to send a message to them that you can't get complacent," Langen said. "We have to give our younger guys opportunities and let them know the more we see you the better chance you'll have next year,"

Despite the bitter end, the Stars won three of their last four, showing strong improvement after losing streaks marred the beginning of the year.