Kearney Catholic head softball coach Sydnee Tidwell knew that Pfeiffer Adkisson had to be in the lineup.

Giving the freshman her first career appearance, Adkisson had a night to remember, getting two hits and four RBIs, none more significant than the one in the bottom of the seventh.

With the game deadlocked at 7 and the Stars down to the last strike of the inning, Adkisson stepped up to the plate and delivered the walk-off double for the 8-7 win over Centura-Central Valley.

"I was praying that I would actually hit it and get it over the fence," Adkisson said. "As soon as I hit it I saw it go out clear out there and I was so excited,"

Tidwell saw Adkisson's readiness in practice and the JV games, with her hard work paying off in the best way.

"Nobody better to have at the plate in that moment," Tidwell said. "When it left the bat I knew we were going to win,"

Adkisson's poise at the plate gave the Stars a late three-run lead in the bottom of the fifth, clearing the head of the center fielder for a bases-loaded double that scored three.

That hit capped off a six-run inning for Kearney Catholic. Helping the scoring were the Cast sisters. Avery Cast hit a two-run double, and Payton drove home Lily Vavra, Avery's pinch runner, in the next at-bat.

Avery also gave the Stars their first lead of the game in the bottom of the first, scoring Reagan Ruyle on a triple.

"They're big hitters and continue to be aggressive at the plate," Tidwell said. "I can't ask for much more,"

Even with Kearney Catholic's offensive prowess, CCV was always there with an answer.

The Diamonds scored three in the top of the second and charged back to tie the game with three in the seventh.

Emma Jacobs hit the game-tying homer, nearly drilling the scoreboard in the process, setting the stage for Adkisson's walk-off winner.

Ruyle earned the win, striking out seven and allowing only one earned run.

In her second win of the season, Ruyle was able to make use of a new pitch her arsenal, a curveball she developed over the offseason.

"It's really hard to hit since I just started pitching it," Ruyle said. "I really got the feel of it over the summer, it all started with my pitching coach Kellee Vornhagen, we worked on the spin and the mental aspects of adding a new pitch. When it starts to work, that's when all the hard work pays off,"

The mental toughness helps Ruyle stay the course when the going gets tough, and keeps the team together through the ups and downs of the game.

In the moment its about having a short memory, moving on to the next play, and returning to learn and get better from those moments post game.

The takeaway from today's game— attitude is everything.

"Centura did a great job of keeping their attitudes up the whole game and that almost cost us," Ruyle said. "We learned from that, and after the game we walked about it. Because the wins are fun, and we have to keep the energy from them."