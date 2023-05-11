OXFORD— Already facing the toughest opponents in the NSAA Class C8 District, the Kearney Catholic throwers faced another opponent — a roaring wind that entered just as the throwing events began, right in the face of the athletes.

Just like it did the rest of the field, Kearney Catholic defeated it, winning both the discus and the shot put.

Logan Roggasch set a new personal best in the discus, throwing a winning 154-01.

In the shot put, Brant Christner's 53-8.25 claimed the event.

Coaches helped the throwers work with the wind, finding the right angles to turn the obstacle into an advantage.

"He told me that my first throw was not enough, my second throw was too much, so I had to go in between that ended up being just right," Roggasch said.

His personal-best throw helped him get from third in the district entering the day up to a district championship.

Christner also had a journey of improvement to make it to state. At his first meet of the season, he scratched two throws and threw a 36 on his last. That sent his mind to the work, getting consistency in practice and adding on tips from his coach.

Then, in April at the Lexington meet, Christner threw a 53, putting a district and state appearance in clear focus. That personal best throw was helped by competing against some of the best throwers in the state, which isn't something he had to go far to find.

Garrett O'Hare also had an outstanding day, throwing a personal best in the discus and shot put, finishing in third and giving him a strong chance at a wild card bid for state.

"I was consistently throwing 49, I couldn't figure out how to get 50, then my friend threw it further than me," Christner said. "So I got upset and went and threw 50,"

While facing the best of the best at state, gives Christner room to work to compete for a championship, his focus primarily lies on the school record of 56.

The record throw is something he's worked on in practice, so hitting that mark and making a state podium would more than constitute success.

"I've done it a couple times in practice, and I want to do it at state," Christner said. "That would be awesome, I have to fix some little things up and if I trust my technique and form, take a deep breath and throw then I'll be fine."