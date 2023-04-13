KEARNEY– Completing a stretch of three games in four days, the mantra for Kearney (8-2) was survival. It did just that and more against Omaha Central (4-5), winning in a 2-0 shutout.

"We've been preaching one day at a time, but tonight our legs were heavy" Kearney head coach Scott Steinbrook said. "We started off with a really really tough Lincoln Southwest, and we expended a lot of energy in that second half against Grand Island, so tonight was about survival,"

Like the victory on Tuesday, Kearney's goals came off set pieces, playing off a break in the action rather than free passing play creating chances.

"We rep dead ball restarts a lot in practice," Steinbrook said. "For as long as I've been in Kearney that's been something we hang our hats on and it bailed us out tonight,"

In the eleventh minute, the set piece dialed up a perfect look for Damian Arredondo to drive a kick into the right side of the net, marking a goal in the senior's first start of the season.

Kearney's set piece success continued on a free kick just outside the penalty space in the 27th minute. Lucas Crittendon flicked it under the wall to find the twine for the second goal of the game.

"He's a defender but he's got five goals on the season now, so he does a great job in those spots,"

Omaha Central, with the wind to its advantage in the second half, spent a great deal in the attacking third, but Kearney was there to get the stop at every turn.

Nathan Hibberd had five saves, and the back four played in the right spots to force either easy saves, or missed shots entirely. The shutout was Hibberd's sixth of the season.

"Our back four and goalkeeper played tremendous tonight," Steinbrook said. "They were organized, there were no gaps to get in between, the most dangerous thing we gave up were a couple fouls and some corner kicks, but we were able to get out of that,"

Kearney next starts the HAC Tournament, where a scheduling quirk has the Bearcats facing a Pius X (6-3) team on the road Saturday before turning around and playing the Thunderbolts at home on Tuesday.