Kearney High's defense forced three turnovers, and took advantage of every one.

The Bearcats won 16-14 over Bellevue West, with three scores off turnovers, and a big finish in the final five minutes.

Two fumbles set up early field goals, and a Karter Lee interception gave way to a passing touchdown.

"Our defensive staff, Kyle Peters, Jake Willrich, Josh Redman, do a great job of getting the kids in the right spot, and we told them Monday, come Friday we're going to turn you loose," Kearney head coach Brandon Cool said. "Take my hat off to our kids, our defense played outstanding tonight,"

Kearney's turnovers stopped the vaunted Thunderbird offense from exploding with big plays and fully getting in rhythm.

"You never know what will happen when Kearney and Bellevue West play each other," Cool said. "We got in the right spots at the right time,"

However, Bellevue West did occasionally break through, including at a crucial point late.

Three-star quarterback recruit and Nebraska commit Daniel Kaelin's precision passing led to a long, late touchdown drive, capping it off with a sneak touchdown.

"There's a reason why he's a Division I player," Cool said. "We couldn't get him slowed down, but we bowed our neck a little bit and got the turnovers which helped out,"

The other, Nebraska commits on Bellevue West's roster, wide receivers Isaiah McMorris and Dae'Vonn Hall, did not play in the game.

The touchdown gave the Thunderbirds a 14-13 lead with 5:35 to go.

Then, the Kearney offense got to work. On the first play out, a slant run with some big moves after the catch by Karter Lee got Kearney to midfield, and a pass interference call put it in field goal range.

Some smash-mouth running pushed the ball closer, and out trotted Jake Kracl for a 28-yard field goal attempt.

Kracl also made kicks from 42 and 41 yards out.

His last kick soared through, giving Kearney a 16-14 advantage with 1:23 to go.

The Thunderbird offense stalled out at midfield, where it faced a fourth-and-one with ten seconds to go.

Kaleb Larson got a jump on the route and broke up the pass, securing the win.

Larson had the interception late in the third quarter which set up a 28-yard touchdown pass from Griffin Novacek to Karter Lee, who got behind the defense, catching the pass in stride in the endzone.

The win is Kearney's first-ever home win over Bellevue West, getting the victory in front of a packed homecoming crowd.

"This is a playoff-type atmosphere, this gets ready for district play coming up ext week," Cool said. "These big victories help us compete at the district level, and will help even more at the playoff level,"

The district play opens with a road test at North Platte (0-3) next Friday.