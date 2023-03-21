KEARNEY– Back home at Memorial Field, Kearney improved its result from its first game, but still fell 11-5 against Papillion-LaVista.

The first two innings were scoreless, but the Monarchs exploded for six runs in the top of the third, one of two innings where they scored.

Two walks got runners on the bases before Zach Reyes hit a double through the gap in right center, giving Papio a 2-0 lead.

Later in the frame, the Monarchs loaded the bases after a well placed bunt single by Easton Schneider. Then, Parker Wolfe's fly ball was just out of reach of a sprinting Quinn Foster, scoring another.

A walk, sacrifice fly and Issac Pamaran single finished out the scoring run.

"They were able to put up a six spot on us with most of the damage being done by walks," Kearney manager Brad Archer said. "That hurt, but I thought our kids stayed in the game and did a good job,"

Kearney didn't wilt away after that, scoring three runs in the fourth for its first points of the season.

A hard ground ball single and throwing error put Kaleb Larsen at second. Then, Karter Lee's grounder got a high bounce of the first base bag, allowing Lee to take second and Larsen to score.

Lee later scored on a passed ball, which sent Nolan Smith to second with two outs. Then, Ty Redinger hit a high pop fly in the infield, which the Monarch defense lost, allowing Smith to score from second as it fell to the ground.

"We put the ball in play a little bit more tonight than last night," Archer said. "Those are things I expect as the kids catch up to live pitching,"

Then came the top of the sixth, where Papio put up five more runs, boosted by untimely mistakes. An error put Mark Price on base, where he stole his way to third. A single scored Price, and an ensuing error put runners on second and third.

A Reyes single scored both of them, with another two-run RBI rounding out the inning with a Trent Lavicky double.

Kearney got two runs in the bottom of the sixth to keep itself alive, but couldn't finish out the job.

A Smith double and a Bryce Andersen single put runners at second and third. A fielder's choice scored Smith, and a balk scored pinch runner Owen Fritson.

"We knew at the start of the year that things could start off a little bit slow," Archer said. "We've got a very young, inexperienced team and its taken us a while as coaches to figure out who can do what. We've still got some injuries as far as arms, and we were unable to get the big hit."