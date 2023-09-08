KEARNEY— Minden won the line of scrimmage, and won the game.

"They were the more physical football team," Kearney Catholic head coach Rashawn Harvey said. "We didn't have an answer tonight,"

After momentum swings put the score in flux early, the Minden rushing attack broke through, with over 30 carries from Orrin Keuhn and near flawless fullback usage of Braxton Janda.

Keuhn finished with 182 yards on 6.1 yards per carry.

"I don't like to give kids more than 30 carries, but when he's doing what he's doing its hard to stop," Minden head coach Jebb Hatch said. "I'd like to split the carries more, but when defenses are sending guys at your quarterback you're going to have to hand it off, which is what you want,"

Janda had two touchdowns, a two point conversion, and a high conversion rate on short yardage situations on third and fourth downs.

The fullback dive play was dialed up, occasionally in the three-back Maryland I formation, and Janda powered through for three yards and a cloud of dust.

"That's something I got from Crete when I coached back there and wherever I've been we always ran," Hatch said. "It's hard for other teams to practice and replicate. There's nothing fancy about it, it's smashmouth football, it's been great,"

The Stars got on the board first with a 50-yard touchdown strike to Atreyu May, who caught it in stride behind the defense for his second score of the year. May left the game with injury after the play.

Two possessions later, the Whippets firmly established their offense.

After the teams traded punts, Keuhn swiveled to the outside for a 58-yard run, which set up a Janda plow for the touchdown.

Kearney Catholic took the momentum right back, with solid blocking yielding a 90-yard kickoff return touchdown from Isaiah Gaunt.

The extra point gave the Stars a 14-6 lead, but that would be their last score of the game.

"I thought on our sideline the kids weren't pleased, but they acted like we could go out and score again," Hatch said. "And that was the last time they scored all night long,"

Minden stayed the course, with smart passes and steady runs getting its offense down the field.

Then, Whippet wide reciever Kade Dorszynski made what could be the play of the season.

On a shot downfield, Dorszynski leaped up with one hand, seized the ball, corralled it into his body, and kept his footing to race to end zone.

"When you've got recievers that are making one-handed catches that makes you look prety good," Hatch said. "But our pass protection was really good too, allowing [quarterback] Jake [Ryan] to get those off,"

A successful two-point conversion was the equalizer, as the game went into the half tied at 14.

The second half was all-physical, all-Minden.

Keuhn unleashed his second monster carry, with a 53-yard run, which again set up a Janda touchdown plunge.

The defense held true, with back-to-back stops, including a fourth down conversion stop, where an overbearing rush caused Christner to slip in the backfield.

Minden had a fourth down scenario of its own, where Dorszynski stepped up for another big play.

Ryan scrambled on a rollout pass, letting the long crossing route from Dorszynski to develop before lofting a touchdown pass to the back of the end zone.

A three-and-out iced the game, giving Minden the upper hand again in the rivalry.

For Kearney Catholic, the non-district loss is a chance to see the flaws and correct them before the closing stretch of the season.

"Every now and then you need a game where you get your butt whipped to know that your stuff does stink a little bit," Harvey said. "Now we've got to figure out how to get better,"

"But when it comes to physicality that's something you can't teach. You've have it. They've got to figure out if they want to be dominated by the person in front of them or not,"

Minden next hosts Fairbury, and Kearney Catholic goes on the road to Milford.