Kearney Catholic stayed perfect on the year, not dropping a set, but it was the first time this year it did so with a different face at the helm.

Assistant coach Amy Johnson filled in for head coach Kris Conner, who is traveling to watch her daughter, Washburn volleyball player Sydney Conner, in the Florida Southern Tournament.

This is Johnson's second time ever taking on the role of head coach.

"It's hard for her to not support her own daughter, it's good she gets to do that," Johnson said. "I know her ins and outs and what she likes. We kind of go back and forth anyways, so I feel pretty comfortable with it,"

Conner was also honored at Memorial Stadium on Wednesday during Volleyball Night in Nebraska alongside other high school volleyball coaching legends.

The Stars won 25-18, 25-18, 25-19 in the team's home opener in front of a raucous student section.

In the first set, the Stars led wire-to-wire, and finished it off with a 6-0 run towards the end of the set, making it a 23-15 match.

Aibrey Mandernach and Callie Squiers both came up big in the run, keeping the serve with the Stars.

"Aibrey did really well, she's smart at the net and knows how to place the ball in good place," Johnson said. "Callie has done a real good job, setters work their butts off and you've got to better every ball, it's a not-so-glorified position and she does it well,"

In the second set, Kearney Catholic opened on a 7-0 run, but Hershey crept back, getting within a single point twice.

"When [Hershey] starts to go on their runs its a bit of a mental focus for us," Johnson said. "We just need to capitalize on our strengths, sometimes we watch the game a bit more than dominate like we should, but we push through it,"

Th Stars finished the set off with a 9-2 run however, getting solid play up front on offense and defense with a great blocking and attacking game.

The third set was the tightest yet, and saw Hershey get its first lead of the night, but again a big Kearney Catholic run, another 9-2 stretch, gave the Stars the room they needed.

Providing the spark on the run were two ace serves from Emma Luther.

"That was really big, she's the one that's serving back there when we run our drills," Johnson said. "She's got a good serve on her, it's fun to see her step in there,"

Johnson's unsure if she'll be coaching again the next week, especially with the hurricane causing constant uncertainty for Florida travelers, but she enjoyed getting to spend time with the team and lead them in this way.

"She lets me wing it once in a while," Johnson said. "I'm happy to step in."