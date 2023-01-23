KCHS girls get momentum boosting win against Aquinas

With the Centennial Conference tournament fast approaching, Kearney Catholic needed all the momentum it could get. The Stars got what they needed with a 45-21 win over Aquinas Catholic on Saturday.

The defense was smothering early, only allowing seven points in the first half, including a two-point second quarter.

The defense played lockdown zone, switching between that and man coverage.

“I thought we controlled the boards really well, not giving them second chances,” Kearney Catholic head coach Rick Petri said. “Our bigs helped inside the couple times that they drove, and they got reluctant to penetrate, it was a good effort,”

The effort was reciprocated on the offensive end with snappy ball movement creating open threes.

After relying heavily on the three ball early, the bigs played a mighty role offensively, making the most of the size mismatch.

Callie Squiers and Londyn Carnes led the Stars with 11 and 10 points respectively. Lexi Keim was also a key contributor with six points. Seven Stars scored in the contest.

“Callie had a lot of rebounds, and was able to get some baskets in the second half,” Petri said. “Londyn did well, get her on the low block she’s hard to handle, Lexi played good on the low block, it’s nice to have that size,”

The victory puts Kearney Catholic over .500, and helps the team momentum-wise before Monday’s tournament clash with Concordia in Omaha.

“It gives you a little bit of confidence going into Monday,” Petri said. “No game is easy in our conference tournament, so we look forward to that challenge,”

KCHS boys let lead slip late

Kearney Catholic controlled the first half, but couldn’t seal the deal in its 47-41 loss to Aquinas Catholic.

The Stars led by as much as eight, using switch defense not seen on film and opposing turnovers to attack the basket on the other end.

Aquinas adjusted at halftime, finding the spots needed to score, slowly closing the gap.

Two massive three pointers from Luke Sellers tied the game with 3:40 to go.

Kearney Catholic took more than a minute off the clock in its next possession, but it spelled doom ending in a backcourt violation. Lydon DeWispelare made a running layup with 1:25 to go, and the Stars turned it over again on the next possession.

Aquinas hit its free throws down the stretch, leading to a six-point Monarch victory.

“They cranked up the pressure and that’s something we don’t handle real well at times,” Kearney Catholic head coach Bob Langen said. “We had inopportune turnovers after that, our kids need to be a little bit tougher with moving on after that stuff happens,”

Jacob Isaacson and Landon Edeal both went out in the game, leading in part to the scoring drought against the tougher defensive adjustments.

Langen hopes the team can get late momentum soon, saying the team needs to see it to know it can do it.

“It’s something that our kids gotta keep believing in,” Langen said. “Hopefully we get a close game here at the end and they have that success so they can believe in what we’re doing,”

