Kearney Catholic got the start to the season it wanted, defeating Ord 10-2 in the season opener at Patriot Park.

Helping lead the Stars to victory were two underclassmen, freshman Avery Cast, and sophomore pitcher Reagan Ruyle.

Cast, who is from Amherst in the co-op, had three hits and 4 RBIs, a team-high in her first high school game.

She tied the game in the bottom of the first on a well-placed ground ball up the middle, bringing home runners from second and third.

Cast again played the hero in the bottom of the second. She took full advantage of the outfield shift, finding the massive gap in right center to bring home Tessa Colling for the run.

Her final RBI came in the third inning, where she hit a double on a scorching ground ball the defense wanted no part of.

"She hits that way in practice, and that translates to hitting that way in games," Tidwell said. "She thrives in pressure situations at the plate,"

Ruyle found herself in trouble early, giving up a towering two-run blast over the left field fence by Claire Cargill.

After that hit, Ruyle was locked in on the mound, avoiding further trouble for the rest of the game.

Ruyle struck out six, walked only one and kept the bases clean with only four hits.

She also ended the game with her bat, triggering the run rule in the fifth with a sharply hit outfield single, giving Kearney Catholic the eight run cushion needed, finishing it off with a celebratory cartwheel postgame.

She had three hits and scored three runs in the game.

"She's aggressive every at-bat, and she's very good at the responding to any situation she's having," Tidwell said. "She's always really good at pitching through it,"

Kearney Catholic's offense exploded for six runs in the second inning, getting the big hits it needed.

With the bases loaded, Maya Rahmann hit a double to the right-center gap, clearing the bases and giving the Stars a four-run cushion.

After another walk put on two baserunners, then Lacey Maciejewski lifted a single into shallow left, sending two more around the bases home safe, completing a six-run frame.

"Our philosophy is base hits score runs and we saw that tonight," Tidwell said. "We had a couple doubles, but mostly singles and timely hits with runners on. We didn't leave many runners on base, when we had the opportunity to score runs we did."