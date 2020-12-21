Johnson's double-double leads Kearney High Bearcats over Columbus

KEARNEY — Kearney High might have beaten Columbus before the game ever started.

After its Saturday shoot-around, a couple players, including senior forward Jack Johnson, stuck around for an hour or so, shooting and shooting.

“Funny how that works out. You put some time into it and prepare yourself, and then you come out and have some success,” Kearney coach Drake Beranek said.

Johnson had plenty of success in the Bearcats’ 68-54 win over Columbus. He scored 26 points, collected 10 rebounds and made a couple of steals as Kearney improved to 3-1.

“Jack Johnson’s a stud,” Beranek said. “Hopefully that’s the way he can play the rest of the year.

“It wasn’t even that he made his shots, he was just confident and really good with his decisions tonight. He took what was there and he didn’t force anything.”

Johnson had 16 of Kearney’s 31 first-half points, but the Bearcats only led by one at intermission.

Then they scored the first eight points of the second half and Columbus never got any closer than six points in the second half.