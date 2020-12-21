Johnson's double-double leads Kearney High Bearcats over Columbus

KEARNEY — Kearney High might have beaten Columbus before the game ever started.
After its Saturday shoot-around, a couple players, including senior forward Jack Johnson, stuck around for an hour or so, shooting and shooting.
“Funny how that works out. You put some time into it and prepare yourself, and then you come out and have some success,” Kearney coach Drake Beranek said.
Johnson had plenty of success in the Bearcats’ 68-54 win over Columbus. He scored 26 points, collected 10 rebounds and made a couple of steals as Kearney improved to 3-1.
“Jack Johnson’s a stud,” Beranek said. “Hopefully that’s the way he can play the rest of the year.
“It wasn’t even that he made his shots, he was just confident and really good with his decisions tonight. He took what was there and he didn’t force anything.”
Johnson had 16 of Kearney’s 31 first-half points, but the Bearcats only led by one at intermission.
Then they scored the first eight points of the second half and Columbus never got any closer than six points in the second half.
“We were a little lackadaisical about what we were doing. We were trying to string some turnovers in our pressure and we weren’t turning them over. So, we just just got back and played solid half-court defense and I thought that was a pretty good decision. ... We just needed that little separation,” Beranek said.
Kearney had a little bit of a separation in the first quarter, leading by seven. But Columbus came back. Th inside play of Ernest Hausmann produced 21 points in the game and the outside shooting of Sam Kwapnioski added 20 points.
However, any hopes Columbus had of coming back in the fourth quarter were squashed by Kearney’s Easton Bruce, who scored 10 points in the fourth quarter. And that wasn’t all he did. He spearheaded the defensive effort and distributed the ball to the open shooter over and over in the second half.
“Easton Bruce played phenomenal. I really kind challenged him pretty hard at halftime ... and he responded big time. We weren’t talking about anything other than engagement defensively and he came out and really set the tone for our defense the second half,” Beranek said. Offensively, “he has really good vision and man he was really unselfish tonight, made the easy play and then the best part was his guys finished it off.”
Kaden Miller was the third Kearney player in double figures, scoring 10 points.
Kearney 68, Columbus 54
Score by Quarters
Columbus (0-5)13 17 8 16 — 54
Kearney (3-1)20 11 16 21 — 68
COLUMBUS — Ernest Hausmann 21, Sam Kwapnioski 20, Blake Thompson 7, Hogan Kriech 3, Brody Mickey 2, Taden Bell 1.
KEARNEY — Jack Johnson 26, Easton Bruce 10, Kaden Miller 10, Jack Dahlgren 8, Will Luthans 6, Jack Mundorf 6, Preston Pearson 2.
