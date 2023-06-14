"The 47-year wait is over! The Denver Nuggets stand on top of the NBA world! They are champions, and Nuggets fans from sea to shining sea can rest or die in peace!"

Behind the words that any Nugget fan will never forget is Jason Kosmicki, the radio play-by-play voice of the Nuggets with 14 years on the mic and 29 years in the organization.

Kosmicki's words as the horn sounded were the first time he's ever scripted something in his broadcast career, making sure to nail the moment of the franchise's first championship.

"For all the play-by-play dudes who are out there who say 'No, I'm just gonna filter the moment by itself', they're all liars," Kosmicki said. "I've been thinking about that call for 30 years. I wanted to get straight to the point and embrace the moment,"

While that was the first script Kosmicki had ever read, it was not the first championship he ever called.

Kosmicki graduated from the University of Nebraska at Kearney, and was on the call for the softball team's 1987 NAIA National Championship in Kearney, although the setup was far from an NBA booth.

"Our instructor somehow rigged a payphone up to the broadcast booth and called the radio station," Kosmicki said. "He brought the feed up to the radio booth, which was like 100 feet, and I called Loper softball off of that,"

Kosmicki's interest in sports broadcasting started young, with sports and the radio broadcast medium being big parts of his life.

From ages 4-11, Kosmicki lived in Germany, before heading back to Alliance, Nebraska. He essentially had to learn English all over again. Big factors in getting back to that were his neighbor, and listening to legendary top 40 DJ Casey Kasem on the radio.

Sports were also a perfect way for the young Kosmicki to reconnect with his peers, and when it became apparent he wasn't going pro, he still wished to have a career in sports.

That led him to pursue broadcasting at UNK, which ended up being the perfect place for his needs.

He had the opportunity to call every sport available for the school. He called play-by-play for football, volleyball, swimming, wrestling and even a Sigma Tau Gamma fight night.

"What Kearney did for me was give me all the experience in the world that I could handle," Kosmicki said. "I'll forever be grateful for the Lopers. A lot of colleges that size, they don't have that opportunity, but they opened up the door for me and told me go do it,"

He cut his teeth in the radio industry at student radio station KLPR, also hosting a morning variety show called The Melba and Toast show with Dale Kaminski.

"We called it that because we thought Melba and Toast was the worst thing you could possibly have for breakfast," Kosmicki said. "Back in the day they had a telephone book, and it actually had phone numbers for every room. So our big radio bit would be calling people early in the morning and getting them to yell 'Good Morning Vietnam!'"

"They would yell it at the top of their lungs and we would laugh like 'How stupid are we?', and that's Kearney for you, baby,"

Kosmicki parlayed that college experience to Hits 106, starting out as a classic rock DJ and for them and KKPR. With the sports broadcasting industry booming because of the recent launch of ESPN, jobs doing sports were hard to come by, leading Kosmicki to think his future was as a rock DJ.

Then, one of the starters of KKPR launched a station in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, and Kosmicki followed him there shortly after his graduation.

His first sports gig on the job? Calling a curling meet at the Eau Claire Civics Center.

As long he as we was doing radio he was happy, but soon the opportunity of a lifetime came knocking.

A friend invited him to be in his wedding, where the best man just happened to be Lou Personette, the vice president of broadcasting for the Colorado Avalanche and Denver Nuggets.

After getting to know him during the week, he said he had an opportunity for him in Denver. Kosmicki didn't believe him, thinking he was just talking, and didn't call to follow up.

Then, Personette called back. The opportunity was real, and Kosmicki became a producer for the Nuggets radio broadcast, getting tasked with studio hosting duties for Avalanche games as well.

Eventually, he worked his way up to executive producer and play-by-play voice of the Nuggets, a job he's held for 14 years.

Over his 14 years on the microphone, and 29 in the organization, Kosmicki saw the championship journey firsthand, even in moments where a championship was the furthest thing from likely.

"I went through an 11-71 season [in 1997-98]," Kosmicki said. "Our goal that year was to win more than nine so we wouldn't be the worst team ever,"

Tides eventually started to turn. The Nuggets made the Western Conference Finals in 2009, but fell in six games to the Los Angeles Lakers, with the rebuild process soon restarting.

The team drifted back to average, losing in the first round the next three seasons. Eventually, the Nuggets missed the playoffs entirely in 2013, but that helped them strike gold with the 41st pick in the 2014 NBA Draft, a little-known Serbian center named Nikola Jokic.

While he didn't expect he'd be a future MVP, Kosmicki heard rumblings early that there could be something special about Jokic.

"Mike Miller, another Midwest guy, he was on our team in I think his 17th season, and after practice he pulls me aside," Kosmicki said. "I asked about [Jokic] and he said 'Koz, you never know if players will pan out in the NBA, but if he makes it to the league, this is one of the best players I've ever seen,'"

While Jokic led the way, leading the playoffs in points, rebounds and assists, the first player in NBA history to do so, Kosmicki saw the process firsthand all year, and knows that the success is far from a one man show.

Veteran leadership from DeAndre Jordan, a 34-year-old who saw his career turn from All-NBA center to bench rebound specialist, to Jeff Green and Ish Smith, who are on their 11th and NBA-record 13th teams respectively, helped the team in all the ways that don't show up on the stat sheet.

"It was the weirdest thing I've ever been around," Kosmicki said. "A lot of guys at the end of the bench, they don't get up for huddles during timeouts, they're mad they're not playing, but this was not that team. Every guy from 1-15 was all completely engaged in the entire process,"

That helped the team vanquish every foe it faced on its title run, including getting sweet revenge on the Lakers with a conference finals sweep, the first time the Nuggets have eliminated the Lakers after losing the last seven matchups.

From there, the Nuggets made quick work of the feisty-but-outmatched Miami Heat, winning the championship on their home court, and creating a call and moment that will stick with Kosmicki forever.

Or, at least once it finally hits him.

"I'm not really sure I've digested it yet," Kosmicki said. "It's something that you always dreamed of when you start doing this thing and it finally happened. I always knew it was going to be awesome, but I didn't know it would be this awesome."