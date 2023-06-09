It takes a lot to turn around one athletic program, its an even greater task to turn around three.

At Shelton, that task was summed up in one word— culture— and over the past four years there has been no better embodiment of that culture than MaKenna Willis, the 2023 Hub Territory Girls Athlete of the Year.

"In all sports we started to see a ton of success, and MaKenna was the leader in establishing that culture and dedication," Shelton volleyball coach Alie Kropp said. "Even as a sophomore, the girls looked to her to run things. They saw her put the time in the gym, and realized the more time we put in the gym, the more dedicated we are, the more successful we'll be,"

Willis made Hub Territory volleyball first team as a setter, basketball first team and finished as a state medalist in the shot put, placing seventh.

She helped lead runs at the state tournament in volleyball and basketball, making the semifinals in both sports, which had remarkable turnarounds for the program.

When Kropp stepped in as a head coach in Willis' freshman year, the volleyball team had a losing record. Two years later, thanks to Willis and the Shelton core of nine seniors, the Bulldogs were district champions.

That journey was not without its bumps and bruises. Willis came down with a back injury in the third set of the volleyball regular season finale at S-E-M, missing action for the first time in her career.

She rehabbed at physical therapy every day, making it back in time for the district final game, helping will the team to the State Tournament for just the second time in school history.

"She was coming to the gym every day during practice and cheering everybody on and helping coach," Kropp said. "She didn't just sit out, she took on that leadership role to help us get ready for that district final game,"

On the basketball court, Willis helped steer the team to its first-ever state tournament appearance.

A four-year contributor for the Bulldogs, Willis' attitude and poise on the court helped reverberate a winning culture throughout the team.

"We were down double digits in numerous basketball games and she just has this way of making everyone think we're still going to win," Shelton basketball head coach Jeff Thober said. "It's not that she was the only one who brought us back but her mentality made us think we could win, and we made a lot of comebacks against different teams. She's got that natural leadership in her,"

That reliability, consistency and leadership helped get the Bulldogs to back-to-back state appearances.

The rebuild was something Willis was a part of the whole way through, along with the class of nine seniors.

"Our freshman year when coach Thober first came, we would have three hour practices in the summer," Willis said. "He said 'trust me, it will just get easier from here' and then senior year we would have an hour and a half open gym. Our team completely transformed. We only won nine games our freshman year and zero our year before,"

For track, Willis put the stamp on her illustrious athletic career, winning a second straight state medal.

With this season's medal, Willis kept upping the ante, throwing a personal best on four of her six throws at state.

Shelton track and field coach Matt Walter attributes her multi-sport talents to her dedication, and willingness to try anything athletically.

"She's always been doing something, whether its dance, gymnastics, softball, volleyball, basketball track, she puts 100% of herself into it," Walter said. "On top of that, she's one of if not the best leader I've ever seen, and I've been at this for 14 years,"

"She has this quiet confidence where everybody calms down because they know that MaKenna Willis on their team, so they can compete with anybody,"

Willis describes her leadership as natural, and not feeling like leadership, since it was with her best friends, having a mutual trust among them.

"It wasn't always about the games, we had so much fun in the vans driving to games," Willis said. "Building that bond made playing together that much stronger,"

Walter had known Willis since she was a child, being her physical education teacher in elementary school. Her top notch work ethic was apparent then, where even on a "Fun Friday" Willis would try to get a game going, or work on her jump shot by herself.

Despite the individual focus, team has always been on the front of Willis' mind.

At a meet last season in Gibbon, Shelton was down three of its regular runners in the 4x100 relay, but because of a low amount of teams in the field, any team running would medal.

Coach Walter used this as an opportunity to get some underclassmen experience and help them letter, and Willis was more than game to be the anchor for the ragtag team.

"We got fifth, and it wasn't a close fifth, we were back by fifty meters," Walter said. "But she didn't care, she was smiling all the way down the home stretch,"

That shows that even with the individual accolade, Willis was first to shine light on the nine seniors she shared the spotlight with for Shelton.

That includes Emmilly Berglund, the shot put runner-up at state, and Dru Niemack, the Hub Territory Volleyball Player of the Year.

"Berglund is an awesome thrower, and I really throw for her," Willis said. "She taught me a lot about throwing, and put the confidence in me that I can throw that far."

"Niemack is awesome in what she does, and she really trusts in me. We have a great relationship"

Willis is headed to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, majoring in biological sciences, with the goal of a career in the medical field.

Even with Shelton losing the senior class of nine contributors, the culture Willis built looks to remain strong.

She has two sisters who will join the Bulldogs next year, and has worked with the underclassmen frequently as well.

"With that work ethic and attitude, they can go just as far as we did." Willis said.