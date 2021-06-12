Hub Territory Athlete of the Year; S-E-M’s Carson Rohde looks forward to playing fullback at Concordia

When asked which was his favorite sport, Carson didn’t hesitate to say football.

“I really enjoy football,” Carson Rohde said. “I’ve learned a lot of life lessons through football, and it’s taught me a lot. “

Coming from Class D S-E-M, Rohde didn’t get much notice from college scouts. He hopes to change the criticism athletes have to endure because they live in small-town areas.

“I just have to tell them that even small schools can do it and prove them wrong,” Rohde said.

Uncle Josh said, “Out of all the three sports he played, it is no question that football is No. 1 on his list.”

The Nebraska Cornhuskers took notice during football season last year. Rohde announced that he committed to the Huskers as a walk-on in November. He reopened his recruitment and got in contact with the University of Concordia at Seward. Once he got his offer, Rohde made it official in early April.

Josh believes time management as a student-athlete will be Rohde’s challenge at the collegiate level. “Just being a high school kid going to college as far as the schedule you’ll have,” Josh said.