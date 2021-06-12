Hub Territory Athlete of the Year; S-E-M’s Carson Rohde looks forward to playing fullback at Concordia

SUMNER — What can’t Carson Rohde do?
Whatever sport he was played, he stood out at Sumner-Eddyville-Miller High School.
He stood out enough that he has been selected as the Kearney Hub Athlete of the Year.
“It’s awesome,” Rohde said. “There are a bunch of people around Kearney, being a Class A school, and being selected. It’s a huge honor. It’s very exciting.”
As Rohde closes the final chapter of his high school career, he has left his mark and big shoes to fill in three S-E-M programs.
He was a six-man football standout at running back and defensive end. Rohde produced 1,252 total yards on offense and 26 total touchdowns during his senior year with the Mustangs.
On the basketball court, he recorded more than 1,000 career points, averaging 13.9 points and 7.5 rebounds per game this year.
During track and field season, he broke the school record in the shot put and was a runner-up at the state championship.
“It’s been really fun to watch and see him develop,” S-E-M’s former coach and Rohde’s uncle Josh said. “Just getting better year in and year out in every single sport.” Josh has taken a new job as the Elm Creek football coach.
When asked which was his favorite sport, Carson didn’t hesitate to say football.
“I really enjoy football,” Carson Rohde said. “I’ve learned a lot of life lessons through football, and it’s taught me a lot. “
Coming from Class D S-E-M, Rohde didn’t get much notice from college scouts. He hopes to change the criticism athletes have to endure because they live in small-town areas.
“I just have to tell them that even small schools can do it and prove them wrong,” Rohde said.
Uncle Josh said, “Out of all the three sports he played, it is no question that football is No. 1 on his list.”
The Nebraska Cornhuskers took notice during football season last year. Rohde announced that he committed to the Huskers as a walk-on in November. He reopened his recruitment and got in contact with the University of Concordia at Seward. Once he got his offer, Rohde made it official in early April.
Josh believes time management as a student-athlete will be Rohde’s challenge at the collegiate level. “Just being a high school kid going to college as far as the schedule you’ll have,” Josh said.
“College football is almost a full-time job, whether it’s lifting, watching film, practice. It’s a year-round thing, you know focusing on one sport. Other than that, you have classes on top of it. So as far as that, time management is something he has to adjust to, which it is with every high school kid going to college, but just how you balance that with your schedule between classes, football and your free time, and all that stuff. “
Before Rohde reports to camp on Aug. 8, he plans to cut down his weight as he plans to play fullback for the Bulldogs. At 6-foot-3, 265 pounds, Rohde wants to drop 20 pounds so he can show up in the 240-pound range. It wouldn’t be the first time he had to drop that amount of weight. Before the 2020 football season, he lost 25 pounds.
“I’m just trying to cut down a little weight to become faster,” Rohde said.
Rohde also has another task to complete. He will be playing in the West Nebraska All-Star game today (Saturday) at Scottsbluff. Rohde, who played six-man ball throughout his high school career, played his first 11-man football during the 2021 Shrine Bowl game last Saturday in Kearney. It was also his first time playing offensive line, while representing the North team.
“I’ve learned a lot through the last week, and I think I could learn a lot with room for improvement,” Rohde said. “I’m just excited for it.”
The North Team defeated the South 10-3. What stood out most for Rohde was the chemistry he had with his North teammates.
”I was proud of the way the guys played,” Rohde said. “We played like a brotherhood. We felt like we’ve been playing together our whole lives. We just clicked on the offensive side of the ball and the defensive side the same way. We’re happy the way we played as a team and we ended up coming up with the win.”