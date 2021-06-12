Hub Territory Athlete of the Year: Athletics the fabric of life for Bearcats’ Lily Novacek

She feels like she’s a good fit with the Lopers.

“I’ve known the girls. It helps that I’m from Kearney so I’ve grown up around a lot of them. Even the first day I met them all, they were open and super inviting,” she said. “Hopefully I’ll work hard enough to earn some playing time and hopefully along the way make some really good friends.”

That feeling of being part of a team is one thing that has made volleyball Novacek’s favorite sport since she entered middle school.

“I just love being part of the team. In track you’re part of a team but you are a little bit more independent, which is nice to some scenarios but, in volleyball, I feel like everyone who plays it has the same love for the game. ... I feel like at all levels of volleyball everyone just loves it,” she said.

She also likes the fact that volleyball has a unique characteristic where, even though a hitter might not make a good play, teammates may have made excellent plays making a dig or a pass or set, and hitters can rescue teammates with a good hit that can erase earlier miscues in the rally.

That support system of teammates is something she wants to tap into with the Lopers as she majors in biology with plans to become a dentist.