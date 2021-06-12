Hub Territory Athlete of the Year: Athletics the fabric of life for Bearcats’ Lily Novacek

KEARNEY — When she was a little girl, Lily Novacek attended a community carnival in her grandparents’ hometown.
There, she met Nebraska Cornhusker All-American and Olympic volleyball standout Jordan Larson.
“That was probably one of the first memories I have with a professional athlete and she was so nice. You could just tell the love that she has for the game, and I wanted to love the game as much as she did,” Novacek said.
That little girl’s inspiration grew into a 6-foot-1 Kearney High School graduate with an enviable athletic career in three sports.
Larson “was a hitter so obviously, watching the Huskers, I just wanted to be like her. ... When I talked to her when I was little, she said, ‘keep trying and put all your effort into it.’ That’s what I’ve tried to do ever since then,” Novacek said.
Her efforts led her to become the Bearcats’ three-sports leader this past year resulting in her selection as the Kearney Hub Athlete of the Year.
She led the Kearney High volleyball team in every front-line statistic, averaging 3.1 kills per set with a .346 hitting efficiency and an average of two blocks.
In basketball, she led the team in rebounds, averaging 6.7 per game. She also averaged 7.4 points per game and shot 41.3% from the floor.
She completed her senior season with Class A gold medals in the shot put and discus, setting the KHS school record in the shot put.
In college, she plans to join the University of Nebraska at Kearney volleyball and track teams.
Novacek’s sports portfolio — a standout in three sports — is a rarity in an atmosphere of specialization. But she wouldn’t have it any other way. She played soccer and tennis until their seasons didn’t work amid schedules of other sports.
As she entered high school, she was a little reluctant to join the basketball team.
“I always said I would give basketball a try my first year and then I don’t think I will stick with it. But I grew to love it, too,” she said. “I think all sports help ... I think that doing all sports and doing different things with your body for every season just helps you develop.”
You might also find her playing pickleball with her family.
“It’s like an easier version of tennis and it’s something the entire family can do together. We all enjoy it. It let’s us bring out our competitive side,” she said.
Novacek has began working out with the Loper volleyball team, lifting weights and going through strength and conditioning training while preparing for the upcoming season.
She feels like she’s a good fit with the Lopers.
“I’ve known the girls. It helps that I’m from Kearney so I’ve grown up around a lot of them. Even the first day I met them all, they were open and super inviting,” she said. “Hopefully I’ll work hard enough to earn some playing time and hopefully along the way make some really good friends.”
That feeling of being part of a team is one thing that has made volleyball Novacek’s favorite sport since she entered middle school.
“I just love being part of the team. In track you’re part of a team but you are a little bit more independent, which is nice to some scenarios but, in volleyball, I feel like everyone who plays it has the same love for the game. ... I feel like at all levels of volleyball everyone just loves it,” she said.
She also likes the fact that volleyball has a unique characteristic where, even though a hitter might not make a good play, teammates may have made excellent plays making a dig or a pass or set, and hitters can rescue teammates with a good hit that can erase earlier miscues in the rally.
That support system of teammates is something she wants to tap into with the Lopers as she majors in biology with plans to become a dentist.
“In college, I obviously hope to make some lifelong friends and have a support system that helps me get used to college and get me in the swing of things. And, obviously, I hope to get better as an athlete and a competitor in general,” she said. “And I think athletics can teach you lots of things like just skills you can use in everyday life, my communication skills like teamwork, all those things that you can put into your future career.”
She already thinks athletics have taught her how to be a good teammate, how to be responsible when managing classes and practices, and how to stay focused on achieving goals.
“I like the competition ... Competition either makes a person shut down or it brings out the best in them, and I think personally, it’s brought out the best in me and taught me so many things. I just think my life would be very different and dull if I didn not play sports,” she said.