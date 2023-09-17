LINCOLN— Everything about Heinrich Haarberg's first start in Memorial Stadium was surreal. Except for the actual game.

"Seeing all the spots that 12-year-old Heinrich was tailgating with my family at, that was the surreal part," Haarberg said. "Once we got into the game, I settled in and it just became a practice. Once that happened I really started to find my rhythm,"

Haarberg finished with 158 passing yards and two touchdowns, and was Nebraska's leading rusher with 98 rushing yards, while scoring once on the ground.

The Kearney native and former Kearney Catholic Star took over the starting job after Jeff Sims' second-half injury against Colorado.

He practiced all week as if he were the starter, and was greeted with an eruption of cheers when the lineup was announced at Memorial Stadium.

He kept the cheers coming, leading an opening drive touchdown, and although his performance wasn't perfect, he still filled his highlight reel.

His second touchdown pass of the day was to his roommate Thomas Fidone II, who was undetected over the middle.

"There's six-foot-ten guys in front of me, you can't see everything, but I'm going to trust that everyone else did their job so Thomas and I can do our job and deliver the ball," Haarberg said.

Him and Fidone have established a connection that goes beyond the obvious completions.

While the touchdown and the toe-dragging third-down conversion catch will turn heads, just as important was an incomplete pass on a third-quarter touchdown drive.

The ball was too high and fell to the turf, but Haarberg knew the ball was in a spot where only Fidone could get it. If it were placed any lower, that throw in traffic would have been an interception.

The defense was focused on stopping the run, particularly the zone read game, which opened up throwing opportunities for Haarberg. He was familiar with being asked to pass, running a spread scheme in high school for coach Rashawn Harvey.

"That offense lets you become a good decision maker. You learn not to turn the ball over, when to run," Haarberg said. "Defenses start to bail out or hone in on you and you start to distribute the ball. That Kearney Catholic offense was a big factor,"

Haarberg takes pride in his hometown, hoping to show that talent can come from the middle of Nebraska.

"I hope that I represented them well," Haarberg said. "Toughness, physicality, decision making, I think those are things that people in Central Nebraska pride themselves on,"

The toughness was on display in his running style.

Instead of sliding to avoid hits, Haarberg lowered his shoulder into the defender, hoping to set the example of physicality for the rest of the team.

Haarberg got snaps at tight end in the season opener against Minnesota. With a frame that's suited for action at tight end, Haarberg's physicality is a unique weapon at the quarterback position, one that he was eager to use.

The position switch, a tumultuous tenure with three offensive coordinators and three different head coaches, and a fluctuating spot on the quarterback depth chart has reinforced a focus on hard work and mental toughness.

Now, after three unpredictable years, Haarberg was ready to seize his moment.

"That is a testament to Coach Rhule, the culture that he's built. If you put in work here, you will play," Haarberg said. "They're going to see talent, they're going to train you to the highest of your ability, and they're going to put you on the field if you deserve a shot,"

The culture is with his teammates, who have been helping him in-game and in practice.

Haarberg faced early adversity after a fumble set up Northern Illinois' first score, and sliced the Nebraska advantage to 7-3. When he went back to the sideline, he got guidance from Jeff Sims, the starter he replaced due to injury.

"The thing that Jeff did was telling me how much he believed in me, how much he was behind me no matter what," Haarberg said. "All the ups-and-downs that we had, Jeff was telling me 'keep your head up, keep pushing' and that goes way further than anything he could say about if they're running this coverage,"

When Haarberg exited the game in the late fourth, Jeff Sims was the first to embrace him on the sideline.

After the game, the surreal whirlwind reappeared. Haarberg briefly said hello to his family, in between being swept up by fans, and turned the corner to find Husker legends Tommie Frazier and Eric Crouch wanting to say hello to him.

"I was standing there like 'I don't know if I'm at this level yet', but I'm going to soak it in," Haarberg said. "Even just the little tidbits I can get from them in that conversation I'm going to take them,"

Now, Haarberg is focused on not getting fully caught in the moment, and learning from his performance.

"We did a lot of great things this game, but there was some poor execution on some plays," Haarberg said. "We've got to get ready for the next game, and the next game after that. It's always building, so you can't flush it completely,"

Haarberg is the first Nebraska native to start and win a game since Grand Island's Ryker Fyfe defeated Maryland 28-7 in 2016.

He is the first Kearneyite to start at quarterback since Monte Christo in 1998.