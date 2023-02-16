JOPLIN, Mo. – Missouri Southern drained 17 3-pointers to defeat the University of Nebraska at Kearney, 86-59, Thursday night in Joplin, Missouri.

The Lions (12-7) were coming off an 11-of-27 effort from behind the arc in a 103-93 overtime win over rival Pittsburg State on Saturday. That hot shooting didn't go away as they went 9 of 13 from downtown in the first half and 8 of 15 after the break.

"They shot the ball tonight much like the way they did against Pitt State. When they are at home, they are a totally different animal," UNK head coach Kevin Lofton said on the KRVN Radio post-game show. "They were feeling it tonight to the tune of 17 which is way too many."

Junior guard Winston Dessesow led the way by making 7 of 9 threes to tally a team-best 27 points. He finished 8 of 16 from the field and added four assists and two steals. Six teammates sunk at least one three.

"A lot of the threes we were rotating and scrambling and they were doing a good job of throwing that one extra pass, sometimes two more, and the ball seemed to find the right guy at the right time," Lofton said.

UNK (5-20, 3-16) was down 38-28 with 4:06 left in the half before the Lions spurted, making 3-pointers on three straight possessions. That made it 49-32 and Missouri Southern never looked back. They ended up shooting 52% from the field, were plus 15 on the glass and got 34 bench points.

Forward Darrian Nebeker led the Lopers with 16 points, seven rebounds and five assists. He needs 17 points Saturday at Pittsburg State to be the 44th Loper with 1,000 in a career.

"We had five missed bunnies in the first half and when a team is playing that well you have to capitalize on everything you get," Lofton said. "Some of them were contested pretty heavily at the rim but you still have got to find ways to finish them."

Sophomore forward Ryder Kirsch had 11 points and seven boards with sophomore guard Sean Evans scoring 10 points and senior Matt Brien netting nine.

UNK plays at Pittsburg State on Saturday.