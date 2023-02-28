CENTRAL CITY – Holdrege's season met a bitter end, losing by one possession to Omaha Concordia 57-54 in the district championship.

The lead was never greater than two possessions, with teams trading the advantage back and forth throughout.

Holdrege had a one point advantage after the first quarter, and were tied with five seconds left in the second quarter, but then the Mustangs grabbed the momentum.

Omaha Concordia hit a layup with four ticks remaining, then swiped the inbounds to make a quick turnaround jumper, taking a four point swing into the half.

"We've talked all year about ending quarters on a good note, or at least not a negative note," Holdrege head coach Brandt Runge said. "Those five seconds really killed us, and that was a coaching error on my part, I should have told them to foul and I didn't,"

However, Holdrege responded well in the second half, jumping back in front thanks to eight unanswered points by Garret Johnson.

That mini-outburst helped the Dusters lead by five headed into the final period.

Then, the tables turned once more. Holdrege went cold from the field, and Omaha Concordia took advantage, going ahead by two possessions itself.

"You could almost tell that we eased up a bit, and they hit a couple of really big threes," Runge said. "They're a seasoned team, they've been in Lincoln three years in a row, this is our first district final since 2015, and our kids handled it well, but they made a couple and we missed a couple,"

Holdrege did sneak back into a one-possession deficit late, thanks to some key threes from Jackson Hinrichs, but that was with little time left and the Dusters needed to foul.

The Mustangs made their free throws, and they took the game, even with Hinrichs swishing an off-balance three to cut it to a possession with a second to go.

Hinrichs scored 19 in the game, and surpassed the all-time single season scoring mark in Holdrege history with 499 points, beating the old mark by nine points.

Hinrichs, defensive standout Cole Guthrie and team leader Jackson Karn are graduating, giving Holdrege big shoes to fill.

The goal still remains as getting to Lincoln, as hard work took Holdrege to exceed the expectations many had for them this year.

"We had a great year, Runge said. "Even if we would have won I would not be more proud of them than I am right now. Whether they make one more shot or one more shot would not make me more proud,"

"I'm happy with where we are and where we're going."