Holdrege boys dominate defensively, beat Southern Valley

HOLDREGE — Holdrege boys coach Brandt Runge called it the best defensive performance he’s seen in his tenure.

Southern Valley averaged 47 points per game headed into Friday’s contest. They scored just 31 in the 60-31 Holdrege victory.

The tough defensive approach was inspired by a similarly swarming defensive strategy the Dusters encountered against Adams Central.

“We’re a good scoring team and for us to take the next step we had to get better defensively,” Runge said. “We played Adams Central on Tuesday and they were the best defensive team we’ve played all year, I told my team they need to play like that.

“My assistant coaches, all the defensive credit goes to them.”

Among the defensive prowess included two quarters of holding the Eagles (5-6) under seven points, and holding both of their leading scorers, Kamden Bose and Matthew Henderson, to a combined 14 points.

“Shutting down Bose and Henderson was the biggest thing we did,” Runge said. “We challenged them to play the best defensive game of the year and this is by far the best defensive performance we’ve had since I’ve been coaching Holdrege.”

Offensively, the Dusters drained 10 3-point shots, with six from Garret Johnson.

The Dusters (9-4) made four triples in both middle quarters, breaking open the game with a huge lead, not letting Southern Valley get back in its sights.

“We like to set a ton of screens in our offense. We rep this stuff in practice for an hour every single day,” Runge said. “Every shot you see us take on the floor, we’ve probably shot that 2000 times already this year in practice.”

Johnson led the team with 22 points. Jackson Hinrichs also reached double-digits, scoring 12 with five free throws. Coy Swanson and Cole Guthrie both scored eight points, with Swanson making two 3-pointers.

As a team, the Dusters are shooting 37 percent from beyond the arc on the season.

Holdrege girls can’t hit shots in loss

For the first quarter, Holdrege and Southern Valley girls played like there was a lid on the basket. Holdrege’s Emily Stutzman broke the ice with a 3-pointer for the period’s only score.

“It was a lot of good defense on both of our parts, getting comfortable in our game and feeling each other out,” Holdrege head coach Derek Runcie said. “The shots weren’t falling for us, really all game, and we didn’t do a good job boxing out.”

After the first quarter, the lid was lifted, but only for Southern Valley, who opened up an offense-heavy finish in its 47-15 win.

The Eagles (10-2) were led by Ann Bose’s 23 points, all coming in the second and third quarters.

“She’s extremely talented,” Runcie said. “She was more aggressive, and we couldn’t put an offensive game together tonight.”

Holdrege (3-10) saw missed shots compound upon itself in the latter stretch of the game, marking a nightmare shooting night the team looks to flush quickly before Saturday’s match against 11-2 Hershey.

“It’s another game, every game’s different,” Runcie said. “Its about trusting the process and handling adversity, we don’t have any other choice but to show up and play.”