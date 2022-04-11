Wilmer sets records as Storm wins Westeran Conference championship

KEARNEY – The Tri-City Storm clinched the Western Conference regular-season championship Sunday afternoon in an 8-6 victory over the Sioux City Musketeers at the Viaero Center.

With the win, the Storm improved to 43-10-3-1.

In Sunday’s game, forward Jeremy Wilmer was credited with a goal and three assists, giving him 86 points (22 goals, 64 assists) and breaking former Storm forward, and 2019 Stanley Cup Champion, Jaden Schwartz’s single-season organizational points record

Wilmer also set a team record with his 26th power-play assist.

The Storm also set a team record for the most goals in a single season with 236.

Cole O’Hara, Mitchell Miller, Mason Wheeler, Ilya Nikolaev, Kieran Cebrian, Josh Eernisse, Lleyton Roed and Wilmer scored goals in Tri-City’s Sunday’s win. Arsenii Sergeev notched his league-leading 28th win.

Sunday’s game featured 29 penalties for 139 penalty minutes. Tri-City reached a new season-high for most penalty minutes with 78, while Sioux City had 57 penalty minutes.

After a scoreless first period, the teams combined for seven goals and 82 penalty minutes in the second period.

O’Hara opened the scoring 44 seconds into the second period with his 24th goal of the season. Wilmer recorded an assist on the play.

Miller scored his team-leading 37th goal, with another assist by Wilmer, at 9:14 to give the Storm a 2-0 lead. Nikolaev also recorded an assist on the play.

Wheeler made it 3-0, scoring his fourth goal of the season at 11:02 of the second period. Wheeler’s goal was assisted by Tanner Adams and Wilmer.

Nikolaev scored a power-play goal with less than five minutes to play in the period to increase the Storm’s advantage to four goals. The goal was his 22nd with assists by O’Hara and Vinny Borgesi.

Wilmer found the net at 16:27 for his 22nd goal of the year and 5-0 Tri-City lead, and Cebrian notched his ninth goal eight seconds later to make it 6-0. O’Hara assisted on Wilmer’s goal and by Josh Eernisse assisted on Cebrian’s goal.

The final goal of Sunday’s second period was scored seconds later by Sioux City’s Dylan James and the Musketeers carried the momentum into the third period, scoring four goals in the first 11 minutes to cut Tri-City’s lead to 6-5.

Eernisse scored his league-leading fifth short-handed goal at 11:44 of the third period to give the Storm a two-goal cushion, and Roed extended the lead with another short-handed goal on the same Sioux City power play.

Roe’s goal was his 22nd of the year and was assisted by Nikolaev. Cebrian assisted on Eernisse’s goal.

Sioux City got another goal at 16:05 but failed to score again and Tri-City had its fifth regular-season conference title in the organization’s 22-year history.

Tri-City, which is 23-3-0-1 at home, is one point away from clinching the third Anderson Cup Championship in organizational history.

Tri-City has two regular-season home games remaining — April 19 versus Fargo and April 22 against the Lincoln Stars.

Saturday, in a 4-3 win over the Musketeers, Miller became the organization’s all-time single-season scoring leader with his 36th goal of the season. Miller netted two goals during the game to eclipse former Storm skaters Rastislav Spirko (2003-04) and Chris Wilkie (2014-15) for the organization’s single-season record

Tri-City snapped Sioux City’s 10-game winning streak and 13-game point streak as Roed scored twice for his third career multi-goal game.

Kirklan Irey gave Sioux City a 1-0 lead midway through the first perod but Roed answered with less than two minutes remaining in the first period with an assist by Borgesi.

Miller put Tri-City ahead at 2:04 of the second period with Wilmer and Nikolaev picking up the assists.

Sioux City tied the score at 4:28 of the second period, but Roed again provided the answer six minutes later. Assists on the goal went to Miller and Gamache.

The Musketeers’ Tabor Heaslip scored a short-handed goal at 11:36 of the second period to bring the score to 3-3. But the Storm took a lead into the third period after Miller scored a power-play goal with assists by Wilmer and Borgesi.

Sergeev replaced Sebastian Wraneschitz in goal at the beginning of the third period. Wraneschitz got the win after making 13 saves on 16 shots. Sergeev turned aside all 10 shots faced to preserve the victory.

Tri-City hits the ice again at 7:05 p.m. Friday in a road game against the Omaha Lancers.

Tickets to the Storm’s final two home games of the regular season and the team’s playoff ticket package can be purchased online at www.StormHockey.com, or by calling the Viaero Center Box Office during box office hours at 308-338-8144.