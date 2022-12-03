Werner sets Storm record with goal in seventh straight game

RALSTON – Tri-City Storm forward Evan Werner broke the team’s record for most consecutive games with a goal in Saturday’s 3-2 road victory over the Omaha Lancers.

Werner netted a first-period goal to score in his seventh consecutive game since joining the team in a trade with the Lancers. The previous organizational record was six games, shared by Alex Limoges, Matthew Knies and Mitchell Miller.

Werner scored an additional goal during Saturday’s second period. Nick Roukounakis netted the game-winning goal later in the period.

Tri-City (9-10-0-1) now returns home to the Viaero Center to host the Omaha Lancers for the organization’s annual Military Appreciation Night game on Friday.

Werner scored first goal at 8:19 of the opening period. Werner’s goal was assisted by Graham Gamache and Kieran Cebrian.

Just over one minute after Werner’s goal was scored, Drew Montgomery, who went from the Storm to the Lancers in the Werner trade, second goal of the year to bring the game to a 1-1 tie.

Werner's second goal of the night, and team-leading 13th goal of the season, came with less than six minutes to play in the second period. Ryan Smith and Gamache each recorded an assist on the scoring play.

Roukounakis scored his third goal of the season at 15:48 of the period to give Tr-City a 3-1 lead. Cale Ashcroft registered the assist.

Omaha (7-10-3-1) pulled within one when Andon Cerbone scored at the 4:24 mark but Storm goaltender Niklas Erikson made several outstanding saves in the final seconds to seal the 3-2 road victory for Tri-City. Erikson stopped 19 of Omaha’s 21 shots on net in the game.

Friday night, the Storm absorbed a 4-2 road loss to the Des Moines Buccaneers Friday night. Tri-City out-shot the Buccaneers 39-18, but couldn't come away with more than two goals.

Des Moines took a 1-0 lead in the first period when Owen West scored his second goal of the season on a power play.

Tri-City's August Falloon answered with his first goal of the season at 13:02 with assists by Daimon Gardner and Charlie Kinsman. The assist for Kinsman was his first point in USHL play.

The tie only lasted for about a minute and a half as Des Moines' Jak Vaarwerk scored at the 15:41 mark. Des Moines extended the lead in the second period when Michael Bevilacqua scored an unassisted goal. The lead grew to 4-1 when Christian Kocsis scored his sixth goal of the season 26 seconds into the third period.

Werner kept his scoring streak alive when he scored the game's final goal at 6:30 of the third period with assists by Gamache and Cebrian.

The Storm's Karlis Mezsargs took the loss, making 14 stops. Max Lundgren got the victory for Des Moines after stopping 37 of Tri-City’s 39 shots on goal.