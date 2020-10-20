Wednesday's Storm game to be played without fans

KEARNEY – As the Tri-City Storm continue to work closely with the Two Rivers Health Department, we mutually feel it is in the best interest of the fans and Kearney community to extend limited access to the Viaero Center.

Therefore, the second scheduled preseason game Wednesday against the Omaha Lancers will be played without fans in attendance.

The Storm organization will provide updates as they become available regarding attendance at future pre-season games.

Season ticket holders will be receiving a flex voucher for this game.

Wednesday’s game will be broadcast on HockeyTV and Storm Radio. For more broadcast information, visit www.stormhockey.com/broadcast. HockeyTV is currently running a special promotion for Storm fans that includes $80 off a yearly all-access subscription. Use coupon code USHLSTORM20 at checkout to receive the discount