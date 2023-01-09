Waterloo snaps Tri-City Storm’s four-game win streak

KEARNEY — The Waterloo Black Hawks scored seven goals Sunday afternoon to defeat the Tri-City Storm 7-2 to end a four-game winning streak for the Storm, who hadn't lost since Dec. 16.

Waterloo dominated the three previous matchups this season, outscoring Tri-City a combined 16-3. It was much of the same this time around.

“They’re a veteran team,” Storm coach Anthony Noreen said. “I think we all thought that with the guys they had coming back from last year, they’re probably the best team on paper. I think for us it was a little bit humbling, certainly after the roll we’ve been on.”

Tri-City fell behind early, giving up a goal one minute, 21 seconds into the first period. The Storm never rebounded, giving up another goal in the first period, two in the second and three in the final 20 minutes.

“Against a really good team and our third game in three days, the chase was going to be hard,” Noreen said. “Obviously we were chasing the whole game, and it was going to be hard to come back doing that.”

After going into the third period down 4-0, the Storm began to find some success on offense. Ryan Smith hammered in a goal at 3:01 assisted by Brock James. Daimon Gardner added another at 10:32, assisted by Cale Ashcroft.

“We don’t want to quit,” Noreen said. “We’re not going to be a team ever while I’m here that if we’re down four, five or six goals we’re running around trying to hurt people. We’re going to continue playing until the buzzer and get our guys to try and play the right way.”

Waterloo took 31 shot attempts compared to 27 from Tri-City. Storm goalie Niklas Erickson had 24 saves, while Black Hawks goalie Jack Spicer had 25.

Even with the loss, Tri-City won two of its three matches over the weekend. The team defeated the Omaha Lancers 2-1 on Friday and 6-1 on Saturday.

“It was kind of three different types of games,” Noreen said. “A really tight game on Friday, last night we executed at a really high level right from the very beginning and then today kind of the opposite. I don’t think we were anywhere near even close to our best tonight and some of the things that are staples of our identity were just missing. I think it’s a lesson for our guys.”

Coming off the loss, Tri-City (14-12-0-2) will be back in action Friday hosting another contest with Lincoln.