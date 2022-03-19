Waterloo scores three goals in third period to end Tri-City Storm's 4-game win streak

WATERLOO, Iowa. – The Tri-City Storm surrendered three unanswered goals in the third period to the Waterrloo Black Hawks to lose the opening game of the weekend, 5-4, Friday night in Waterloo.

Gavin Brindley, Mitchell Miller John Druskinis and Mason Wheeler scored for the Storm, who saw a four-game win streak come to an end.

The Black Hawks’ Garrett Schifsky scored the first goal, netting a power-play goal at 7:41 of the first period.

Brindley answered with his 14th goal of the season at 18:44 of the period tying the score at 1-1. Brindley’s goal was assisted by goaltender Arsenii Sergeev, which was his second of the season.

Miller scored his 15th powerplay goal to give the Storm a one-goal lead less than two minutes into the second period. Miller’s goal was his team-leading 28th and was assisted by Matt Basgall and Ilya Nikolaev.

Waterloo’s John Waldron tied the game at 7:02 of the second period on the powerplay.

Druskinis netted his second goal of the season less than 30 seconds later to give Tri-City another lead. His goal was assisted by Graham Gamache and Josh Eernisse.

Wheeler scored his first goal of the season with six minutes left in the second period to give the Storm a 4-2 lead going into the third period. Wheeler’s goal was assisted by Nikolaev and Miller.

Waterloo’s rally started when Connor Brown scored at 9:22 of the third period. John Waldron netted his second goal of the game at 11:29 to tie the game. And Owen Baker score with less than four minutes to play.

Waterloo outshot Tri-City 36-31 in the game.

Emmett Croteau recorded the win in goal after stopping 27 of Tri-City’s 31 shots. Sergeev stopped 31 of Waterloo’s 36 shots and took the loss.

Tri-City hits the ice again today (Saturday) at Waterloo. Puck drop is set for 6:05 p.m.