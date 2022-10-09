Waterloo hands Tri-City Storm first defeat

WATERLOO, Iowa. – The Tri-City Storm suffered their first loss of the season Saturday evening, falling 4-1 to Waterloo Black Hawks Saturday night at Young Arena.

Dane Dowiak scored Tri-City's only goal on the powerplay during the third period.

The Black Hawks' Aaron Pionk scored the opening goal at the 8-minute, 49-second mark of the second period. Jake McLean netted a goal less than four minutes into the third period and Gavyn Thoreson made it 3-0 at the 13:18 mark.

After Dowiak's goal, Waterloo’s Aaron Pionk hit an empty-net goal with 13 seconds left.

Tri-City's Karlis Mezsargs took the loss in net for the Storm after making 39 saves on 42 shots. Emmett Croteau picked up the win for the Black Hawks by stopping 15 of Tri-City’s 16 shots on goal.

Friday, Tri-City improved to 3-0 with a 4-3 overtime road win over the Omaha Lancers. Brock James, Cameron O’Neill and Kieran Cebrian scored for Tri-City during regulation time. Arvega Hovsepyan and Graham Gamache each netted a goal in the shootout to secure the win for the Storm.

Tanner Rowe gave Omaha an early lead at 2:54 of Friday’s first period. Tri-City answered with back-to-back goals in the final six minutes of the period. James scored the first goal at 14:30 with an assist by Hovsepyan. O’Neill's goal came two minutes later with assists by Cameron Briere and Cebrian It was O'Neill's first goal of the year.

Cebrian scored his team-leading third goal 69 seconds into the second period, putting Tri-City ahead 3-1. The goal was assisted by Sam Meritähti.

Goals by Charlie Lurie and Aleksi Kivioja tied the game midway through the second period.

After a scoreless third period and overtime, the game went to a shootout where Mezsargs came up big for the Storm. Mezsargs made 25 saves on 28 shots before the shootout.

Tri-City hits the ice again on at 7:05 p.m. Friday in Lincoln.