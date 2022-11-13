Waterloo completes weekend sweep of Tri-City

WATERLOO, Iowa – The Tri-City Storm dropped a road contest to the Waterloo Black Hawks 5-1 Saturday night at Young Arena in Waterloo, Iowa.

Tanner Adams netted the Storm’s only goal. Tri-City has dropped three consecutive games, and will return home to the Viaero Center to host the Des Moines Buccaneers in back-to-back games Friday and Saturday.

Gavin O’Connell scored his second goal of the season 64 seconds into Saturday’s game to kick off Waterloo's victory. Gavin Lindberg scored his fourth goal with less than four seconds to play in the first period to give the Black Hawks a 2-0 lead.

After a scoreless second period, Connor Brown scored his third goal of the season less than two minutes into the period to increase the Black Hawks’ lead to three goals.

James Hong scored his fifth goal of the year at 6:06 of the third period to give Waterloo a four-goal lead.

Adams ended the shutout, notching his third goal of the season at 15:05 of the period to bring the Storm within three goals of the Black Hawks’ lead. Drew Montgomery and Cale Ashcroft each recorded an assist on the scoring play.

The Storm surrendered an empty-net goal by Tyler Prcious to seal Waterloo’s victory.

Tri-City's Sebastian Wraneschitz made 25 saves on 28 shots in nearly 56 minutes of playing time in net for the Storm. Niklas Erickson made three saves on four shots after temporarily replacing Wraneschitz in goal due to an equipment issue during the first period.