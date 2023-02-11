KEARNEY – The Tri-City Storm dropped a home game to the Waterloo Black Hawks, 2-1, Friday night at the Viaero Center.

Waterloo’s Miko Matikka scored on a breakaway with less than three minutes to play in the opening period and was the lone goal until the Black Hawks' Garrett Schifsky scored his 15th goal of the year at 8:18 of the third period to give Waterloo a 2-0 advantage.

The Storm's Trevor Connelly scored the final goal with a 6-on-5 attack with 15 seconds remaining in the game. It was Connelly's seventh goal of the year.

Cameron Korpi recorded the loss in goal for Tri-City after stopping 19 of Waterloo’s 21 shots on net. Emmett Croteau turned away 25 of the Storm’s 26 shots to pick up the win.

Tri-City (18-16-1-3) hits the ice again tonight in another home game against Waterloo. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.