The United States Hockey League's 2023-24 season will consist of 62 games for each team in a cross-conference schedule, returning to the same format last used in the 2019-20 season.

The 29-week regular season is scheduled to begin in September and comes to a close in mid-April.

The Tri-City Storm's home opener is Sept. 29 against Sioux City.

“The race to the Anderson Cup will be a challenge in both the Eastern Conference and Western Conference and we cannot wait to get the season underway with the outstanding talent this league provides night-in and night-out,” said USHL President and Commissioner Bill Robertson.

The USHL returns to Cranberry Township, Pa., for the DICK’S Sporting Goods Fall Classic in marking the seventh season that will begin with all 16 member clubs under one roof for the first two games of each club’s season.

Dates and matchups for the five-day event, hosted in partnership with the Pittsburgh Penguins, will be announced in July.

The Frosty Cup (Jan. 25-26, 2024), hosted in partnership with the Dallas Stars, and the USHL American Cup (Nov, 30-Dec. 1), hosted in partnership with Wegmans, will return. This will be the fourth-annual Frosty Cup, with the Sioux Falls Stampede and Dubuque Fighting Saints squaring off in a pair of regular-season games in Dallas.

The USHL will also return to Rochester, N.Y., for the third-annual American Cup where the Youngstown Phantoms and Muskegon Lumberjacks will play a pair of regular-season games.