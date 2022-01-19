 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
USHL honors Tri-City Storm’s Jeremy Wilmer, Arsenii Sergeev
USHL honors Tri-City Storm’s Jeremy Wilmer, Arsenii Sergeev

KEARNEY – Tri-City Storm players Jeremy Wilmer and Arsenii Sergeev have earned Player of the Week honors from the USHL.

Jeremy Wilmer, 18, of Rockville Centre, New York, was named the forward of the week after recording four assists and finishing the weekend with a plus/minus rating of +3. Wilmer notched a primary assist in Friday’s 3-0 shutout of Fargo and put together a three-assist game Sunday in the Storm’s 4-1 road victory over Omaha.

Sergeev, 19, of Yaroslavl, Russia, was named Goaltender of the Week for the third time this season. On Friday, Sergeev notched his league-leading fifth shutout in Tri-City’s 3-0 home victory over Fargo. He turned away all 15 of Fargo’s shots on goal. On Sunday, he made 15 saves on 16 shots in 46:46 of playing time. He posted a Goals Against Average of 0.56 and a save percentage of .968 in the two games. Sergeev leads the USHL in every major goaltending statistic, and has produced a 20-3-0-0 record.

Sergeev has recorded a league-best 1.52 GAA and a league-best .934 save percentage.

