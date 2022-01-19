USHL honors Tri-City Storm’s Jeremy Wilmer, Arsenii Sergeev

Jeremy Wilmer, 18, of Rockville Centre, New York, was named the forward of the week after recording four assists and finishing the weekend with a plus/minus rating of +3. Wilmer notched a primary assist in Friday’s 3-0 shutout of Fargo and put together a three-assist game Sunday in the Storm’s 4-1 road victory over Omaha.

Sergeev, 19, of Yaroslavl, Russia, was named Goaltender of the Week for the third time this season. On Friday, Sergeev notched his league-leading fifth shutout in Tri-City’s 3-0 home victory over Fargo. He turned away all 15 of Fargo’s shots on goal. On Sunday, he made 15 saves on 16 shots in 46:46 of playing time. He posted a Goals Against Average of 0.56 and a save percentage of .968 in the two games. Sergeev leads the USHL in every major goaltending statistic, and has produced a 20-3-0-0 record.