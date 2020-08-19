CHICAGO — The United States Hockey League announced Tuesday that it has targeted Nov. 6 as the start of the 2020-21 season.
Under the plan, teams will play 54 regular-season games between Nov. 6 and April 24, 2021.
Players are scheduled to report to their host cities during a four-week period beginning Sept. 14 with preseason games targeted to begin in mid-October. All activities are designed to take place in accordance with local, state and federal guidelines as well as the USHL’s Return to Play Protocols, which currently are being finalized.
The regular-season schedule allows for flexibility for games to be moved to the back of the schedule due to postponements, capacity restrictions or other factors.
“We have created a plan to bring players to our markets and in order to safely begin development and ultimately competition,” said USHL President and Commissioner Tom Garrity. “Should conditions change, this plan will allow our league the flexibility to react to new circumstances, and we will adjust accordingly.”
The plan was formulated in consultation with all USHL member clubs. The league expects to announce the release of its schedule in the coming weeks.