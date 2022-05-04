USHL announces Clark Cup Playoffs Conference Final matchups, schedules

KEARNEY — The United States Hockey League has announced the schedule for the Clark Cup playoffs Conference finals.

The best-of-five series were set with games Tuesday night. In the Western Conference, Sioux City defeated Waterloo.

Sioux City will travel to Kearney for the first two games of the series with the Storm on Friday and Saturday. The series moves to Sioux City for Games 4 and 5 on Tuesday and Wednesday.

If a fifth game is necessary, it will be Thursday at the Viaero Center in Kearney. All five games are schedule for a 7:05 p.m. start.

In the Eastern Conference, third-seeded Muskegon Lumberjacks upset the No. 2 seed Dubuque Fighting Saints in a two-game sweep. Muskegon will face the No. 5 seed Madison Capitols who ousted the top-seeded Chicago Steel in a three-game series.

The winners advance to the Clark Cup Finals May 13-25.