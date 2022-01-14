Two former Tri-City Storm players picked for Olympic team

KEARNEY — Two former Tri-City Storm players, Sam Hentges and Matthew Knies, have been named to the United States Olympic team.

USA Hockey announced its roster Thursday. It features 21 United States Hockey League alumni.

Knies, a forward, played for the Storm from 2018-21 before moving on to the University of Minnesota.

Knies appeared in 90 games with the Storm, scoring 31 goals and handing out 56 assists.

Hentges, a forward currently playing at St. Cloud State, played briefly for the Storm in the 2018 season. Acquired in a trade from Des Moines in January, appeared in seven games before an injury ended his season. he scored four goals and had two assists.

The United States will play in Group A during the preliminary round with games tentatively scheduled against China (Feb. 10), Canada (Feb.12) and Germany (Feb.13).

Playoff rounds begin Feb. 15 with the Bronze Medal Game Feb.19 and Gold Medal Game Feb.20.