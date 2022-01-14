 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Two former Tri-City Storm players picked for Olympic team
0 Comments

Two former Tri-City Storm players picked for Olympic team

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Matthew Knies

Matthew Knies (19) controls the puck during a Tri-City Storm game in April. Kneis, now at the University of Minnesota, has been selected to play for Team USA in the Olympics.

 Eldon Holmes, Special to the Hub

KEARNEY — Two former Tri-City Storm players, Sam Hentges and Matthew Knies, have been named to the United States Olympic team.

USA Hockey announced its roster Thursday. It features 21 United States Hockey League alumni.

Knies, a forward, played for the Storm from 2018-21 before moving on to the University of Minnesota.

Knies appeared in 90 games with the Storm, scoring 31 goals and handing out 56 assists.

Hentges, a forward currently playing at St. Cloud State, played briefly for the Storm in the 2018 season. Acquired in a trade from Des Moines in January, appeared in seven games before an injury ended his season. he scored four goals and had two assists.

Sam Hentges

Sam Hentges

The United States will play in Group A during the preliminary round with games tentatively scheduled against China (Feb. 10), Canada (Feb.12) and Germany (Feb.13).

Playoff rounds begin Feb. 15 with the Bronze Medal Game Feb.19 and Gold Medal Game Feb.20.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Djokovic faces deportation as Australia revokes visa again

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Tri-City Storm’s Noreen to coach all-stars
Hockey

Tri-City Storm’s Noreen to coach all-stars

Tri-City Storm head coach Anthony Noreen and Chicago Steel coach Brock Sheehan have been named the head coaches for the USHL/USA Hockey BioSteel All-American Game that will be played Jan. 17 at USA Hockey Arena in Plymouth, Mich.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News