KEARNEY — After going scoreless through the first two periods Saturday against Waterloo, the Tri-City Storm started the third period with a bang.

Trevor Connelly scored the team's first goal of the match to cut the deficit to one, and halfway through the final period, Jake Richard scored to tie the match at 2-2.

But Tri-City's late-match comeback efforts fell short as the Black Hawks' Gavin O'Connell hammered in a goal at 3:48 into overtime to send the Black Hawks home with a 3-2 win.

“The effort was phenomenal,” Tri-City coach Anthony Noreen said. “Obviously you felt the energy in the rink. That’s what we talked about going into the third. You have to believe you can do it and you have to do the work to back it up. I thought our guys did that.”

Waterloo's first goal of the night came at 13:18 in the first period by Aaron Pionk. Griffin Erdman extended the Black Bawks' lead to 2-0 with a goal at 14:22 in the second.

While the effort was there early on, the Storm couldn't convert shots into goals.

“Their goaltender was tremendous and they don’t really give you many second-chance opportunities,” Noreen said. “We have to do a better job of finishing. We’ve got a lot of guys that have scored a lot of goals in their lives. You have to expect that they will again and give them confidence that they will again.”

Tri-City ended the game with 37 shots on goal, compared to only 23 from Waterloo. Eighteen of Tri-City's 37 shots came in the final period.

“Sometimes when it’s not going in, it’s going to take volume,” Noreen said. “Sometimes it’s just those nights and those weekends. I’m not worried about the scores of these games. We’re worried about if we are taking steps in the right direction, and we feel like we are.”

Waterloo has had Tri-City's number this season, winning all six matchups, including a 2-1 win on Friday.

Prior to this weekend, the Black Hawks outscored Tri-City 23-5. In the Storm’s two losses this weekend, they were only outscored 5-3.

“Whatever it was four weeks ago when we played these guys we weren’t close ... weren’t even on the same ice. The purpose is to get better. I think we’re clearly going in that direction and we have to keep going in that direction,” Noreen said.

Tri-City (18-16-2-3) will be on the road against Sioux City next Saturday at 6:05 p.m.