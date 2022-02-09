 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tri-City Storm's Arsenii Sergeev USHL Goalie of the Week for the fourth time
KEARNEY – Tri-City Storm goaltender Arsenii Sergeev has been named the USHL’s Goaltender of the Week for the fourth time this season following the Storm’s back-to-back road games against the Chicago Steel last weekend.

Sergeev posted his league-leading sixth shutout of the season in the Storm’s 5-0 win over the Steel on Saturday night. Sergeev leads the USHL in every major goaltending statistic.

Sergeev, 19, of Yaroslavl, Russia, posted a 1-0-1-0 record last weekend against the defending Clark Cup Champions. He stopped all 21 of Chicago’s shots on net Saturday and saved 19 of 23 shots in the Storm’s 4-3 overtime loss on Sunday.

He finished the weekend with a 1.95 goals-against average and a .909 save percentage. Sergeev’s season record of 23-3-1-0 is the best in the USHL. He leads the league with a 1.58 goals-against average and a .934 save percentage.

Sergeev, who was selected by the Calgary Flames in the seventh round 2021 NHL Draft, has committed to play for the University of Connecticut.

