Tri-City Storm win over the Omaha Lancers Friday

KEARNEY – Power-play goals by Ilya Nikolaev and Mitchell Miller lifted the Tri-City Storm to a 2-1 win over the Omaha Lancers Friday night at the Viaero Center in Kearney.

Miller’s goal was his 30th of the season, tying him with former Storm defenseman Ronnie Attard for the USHL’s record for most goals scored during a season by a defenseman.

The opening goal of Friday’s game was netted by Omaha’s Cam Mitchell. The goal was Mitchell’s 11th of the season and was assisted by Michael Cameron.

The Storm answered with a game-tying goal on the power play from Nikolaev at 9:46 of the period. The scoring play was Nikolaev’s 19th goal of the season with Miller notching his 32nd assist.

The goal was Tri-City’s 66th power-play goal of the season.

Miller scored his league-leading 17th power-play goal in the second period with an assist from Nikolaev, his 405h.

Sebastian Wraneschitz denied Omaha’s Jared Wright on a penalty shot attempt with under four minutes left in the second period to hold the Storm’s 2-1 lead.

The Storm outshot the Lancers by an overall margin of 34-21. Wraneschitz stopped 20 of Omaha’s 21 shots on goal to record the win.

Tri-City hits the ice again on today (Saturday) in a home game against the Omaha Lancers. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m.

