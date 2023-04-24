KEARNEY — After taking a 2-0 lead into the final 20 minutes of play, Tri-City was put on its toes as Sioux City's Ryan Conmy hammered in a goal only 2 minutes, 50 seconds into the third period.

What could've turned into a collapse, instead was a wake up call.

The Storm not only responded, but did so in a flurry, scoring four goals in the next nine minutes.

The dominating third period led Tri-City to a 6-1 win in match one of the best-of-three, first-round Clark Cup Playoffs series.

“They score, we score the very next shift and kind of take it from there,” Tri-City coach Anthony Noreen said. “That’s something this team has done a lot this year, especially when we’re pretty dialed in.”

The first in the wave of goals came only 25 seconds after the Musketeers got on the board, with Alex Bump scoring at 3:15. Trevor Connelly added another only a few minutes later

Putting the finishing touches on the win was Graham Gamache, scoring on a power play at 8:50 and netting a short-handed goal at 11:33. He finished the match with a hat trick after also scoring the first goal of the night.

“If anyone over the last two years put in the extra time and effort, it’s Graham Gamache,” Noreen said. “He had a chance to go into school, but he decided to come back because he thought he could improve his game. Ton of credit to the guys who do that and a guy like him who came back and really did grow his game. Obviously he’s getting rewarded for it.”

High emotions took over midway through the second period, as punches were thrown between Storm forward August Falloon and Kevin Fitzgerald, costing both players 15 penalty minutes. Instead of succumbing to the emotions, the Storm capitalized on the intensity with a goal from Kieran Cebrian less than a minute later at 12:31.

The physicality did not stop, as a scuffle between the two teams ensued immediately after Tri-City took its 2-0 lead.

“It’s an emotional time of year, and these games mean a lot to both sets of players and teams on the ice,” Noreen said. “The key is you have to find that line and not go over it. As physical as it was, I thought it was a clean game from both teams.”

The Storm took 27 shots in the victory, while holding the Musketeers to only 14 as goalie Cameron Korpi secured 13 saves.

Tri-City will be back on the ice Tuesday at 7:05 p.m. with a chance to sweep the Musketeers. With a win, the Storm will advance to the second round and face the awaiting first-seeded Fargo Force.

“We’re going to have to be better,” Noreen said. “Obviously they’re going to be desperate. There’s a very clear standard in the way we want to play, and what we deem the right way to play this time of year. We just want to see the guys continue to do that no matter what the situation is.”