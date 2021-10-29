Tri-City Storm trades forward for draft picks

KEARNEY – Tri-City Storm has completed a transaction with the Muskegon Lumberjacks to acquire multiple draft picks.

Tri-City has traded forward Parker Lindauer for a sixth-round pick in the 2023 USHL Phase I Draft and a sixth-round pick in the 2023 USHL Phase II Draft. The Storm also traded a 10th-round pick in the 2023 USHL Phase I Draft to the Lumberjacks.

Coinciding with this transaction, defenseman Mason Wheeler has rejoined the Storm’s active roster from the injured reserve, and defenseman Mario Gasparini will remain on the Storm’s Affiliate List, but has joined the Wenatchee Wild (BCHL) for the remainder of the season.

Lindauer, 20, of Madison, Wisconsin, scored his first goal of this season Saturday in Tri-City’s 3-2 home loss to Sioux Falls. He was credited with three goals and four assists in 35 games last season.

Storm’s General Manager Jason Koehler said Lindauer’s departure opens some ice time for some of our first-year forwards who are rapidly improving.

“Parker was a great player and teammate during his time with our club and we wish him all the best in this move to Muskegon. This trade should allow him to get a change of scenery and a different opportunity for an expanded role in the USHL,” Koehler said.