URBANDALE, Iowa – The Tri-City Storm extended its season-high eight-game winning streak, and nine-game point streak, with a 4-2 victory over the Des Moines Buccaneers Saturday night at Buccaneer Arena.

Dane Dowiak scored twice for the Storm (26-16-2-3). August Falloon, and Daimon Gardner also found the goal mouth.

Patriks Bērziņš backstopped the team to victory, and improved to 8-1-0-0 on the season.

Tri-City is now set to return home for five consecutive games at the Viaero Center beginning with two games this weekend against the Sioux City Musketeers.

Falloon scored his 13th goal of the season at 17:33 of Saturday’s first period with Kieran Cebrian notching an assist.

Dowiak netted the lone goal of the second period with Trevor Connelly and Seth Constance credited with assists.

Gardner netted his ninth goal of the year 66 seconds into the final period to increase Tri-City’s lead to 3-0 with Cale Ashcroft getting the assist.

Des Moines scored twice, with the last goal comining with less than three minutes to play, but Dowiak scored into an empty net to seal the win.

Friday, Tri-City erased a three-goal deficit and scored a last-minute goal to defeat the Buccaneers 5-4 . Graham Gamache netted two third-period goals, including the game-winning goal in the final minute, to seal Tri-City’s road victory.

Jake Richard, Cebrian and Dowiak also scored goals. Bērziņš got the win, stopping 21 of Des Moines’ 25 shots.