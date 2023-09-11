RALSTON – The Tri-City Storm’s Carmelo Crandell netted a goal in the final minute of Sunday’s exhibition game Sunday in Ralston to lift the Storm to a 3-2 victory over the Fargo Force.

The Storm went 1-1 in weekend exhibitions, losing to Waterloo, 5-4, on Saturday.

Tri-City’s Luke Posthumus and Owen Beckner also netted goals during Sunday’s game.

Posthumus netted his goal at 9:17 of the middle period to give the Storm a 1-0 lead. Beckner scored his goal with less than 4 minutes remaining in the period to boost Tri-City’s lead to two goals.

A.J. Lacroix and Seth Constance notched assists on Beckner’s goal.

After Fargo tied the score, Crandell netted the game-winner with 28 seconds remaining on the clock. Beckner and Lacroix earned the assists.

The Storm outshot the Force 28-25 to improve to 2-1-0-0 during the preseason.

Cameron Korpi turned away all six shots he faced in goal for Tri-City during the first half of the game. Daniel Heroux made 17 saves on 19 shots in the final 30:43.

On Saturday, Tri-City dropped a high-scoring game to the Waterloo Black Hawks, 5-4.

The Storm’s Cameron Briere netted a hat trick, scoring on the first shot of the game then again on a power play at 10:17 of the first period. His third goal came 29 seconds into the second period to give the Storm a 4-2 lead.

Ryan Smith and Artemi Nizameyev recorded assists on Briere’s power-play goal.

Crandell scored his first goal of the preseason at 13:16 of the first period as Tri-City pulled out to a 2-0 lead.

Waterloo scored the only two goals o final period to take the lead for the first time and secure the victory.

Dylan Johnson took the loss in goal after stopping 16 of Waterloo’s 21 shots on net. Niko Goich recorded the win in goal for the Black Hawks, stopping 33 of 37 shots.

Tri-City hits the ice again on Wednesday in a road game against the Omaha Lancers.