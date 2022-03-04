 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tri-City Storm signs defenseman for next year

Tri-City Storm

KEARNEY — The Tri-City Storm has signed defenseman Matthew Virgilio to a tender agreement for the 2022-23 season.

Virgilio, 15, of Vaughan, Ontario, has appeared in 42 this season for the St. Andrew’s College Saints and has scored seven goals. He has also provided the Saints’ offense with 16 assists for 23 total points. Virgilio previously skated for the Toronto Marlboros AAA program before joining St. Andrew’s College for this season. He previously announced a commitment to play collegiate hockey at the University of Michigan.

“I am extremely excited to sign with the Storm for the upcoming season. It is an unbelievable organization that spends so much time on its player development. The Storm produces elite hockey players who go on to play at the college and professional levels,” Virgilio said in a release. “I am super excited to get started and I could not be happier with my decision. My short term goals as a hockey player are to become a smarter, stronger, and faster player. In the long term, I am working toward playing at the college level, and like many young players, the ultimate goal is to potentially play in the NHL one day.”

  • The Fargo Force at Tri-City Storm game, originally scheduled for Jan. 15, now will be played April 19 at 7:05 p.m.
