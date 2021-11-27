Tri-City Storm’s Sergeev USHL Goalie of the Week

KEARNEY – Tri-City Storm goaltender Arsenii Sergeev has been named the USHL’s Goaltender of the Week for the second time in his career after backstopping the Storm to a weekend sweep over the Des Moines Buccaneers. Sergeev is a prospect of the Calgary Flames and previously announced a commitment to play collegiate hockey at the University of Connecticut.

Sergeev of Yaroslavl, Russia, was solid in his two performances in goal, posting his third career USHL shutout in a 2-0 victory over Des Moines on Saturday night at the Viaero Center. Sergeev stopped all 22 of Des Moines’ shots in the game. On Friday, Tri-City defeated Des Moines 10-2 with Sergeev recording 21 saves on 23 shots.

He posted a goals against average of 1.00 for the weekend. His save percentage was 0.956%.

Sergeev (10-1-0-0) is tied with Waterloo’s Jack Williams for the most shutouts and he leads the USHL in GAA (1.18) and SV% (.951%).