Tri-City Storm’s Noreen to coach all-stars

KEARNEY — Tri-City Storm head coach Anthony Noreen and Chicago Steel coach Brock Sheehan have been named the head coaches for the USHL/USA Hockey BioSteel All-American Game that will be played Jan. 17 at USA Hockey Arena in Plymouth, Mich.

Muskegon Lumberjacks associate head coach Cody Chupp and Green Bay Gamblers assistant coach Ryan Petersen have been tabbed as the assistant coaches.

Noreen and Petersen will coach Team Blue while Sheahan and Chupp lead Team White.

Noreen is in his ninth season as a USHL head coach, making him the second-most experienced coach currently in the USHL. The Chicago native is nearing his 300th career USHL win and is in his fifth season with the Tri-City Storm.

Noreen has led his teams to a pair of Anderson Cups — 2015 with the Youngstown Phantoms and 2019 with the Storm —, given annually to the team with the best regular season. The Storm currently have the best point percentage (0.788) in the league with a 20-5-1-0 record through 26 games.

Noreen’s teams have made six appearances in the Clark Cup Playoffs in seven possible seasons and has twice earned USHL Coach of the Year honors (2015 & 2019). The former defenseman has led his team to 30-or-more wins in five of his seven full seasons behind the bench.