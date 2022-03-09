Tri-City Storm’s Mitchell Miller Defenseman of the Week

KEARNEY — Tri-City Storm defenseman Mitchell Miller has been named the USHL’s Defenseman of the Week for the first time this season and the fifth time in his USHL career.

Miller notched his first hat trick for the Storm in Sunday’s 8-3 victory over the Lincoln Stars. He also had two goals in Tri-City’s 8-0 shutout of the Stars on Saturday. Miller leads all USHL defensemen this season with 23 goals, 55 points, seven game-winning goals, a plus 28 plus/minus rating, 1.25 points per game and 187 shots on goal