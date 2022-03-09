 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tri-City Storm’s Mitchell Miller Defenseman of the Week

Tri-City Storm's Mitchell Miller (41) celebrates after scoring the first Storm goal in a 8-0 win over Lincoln at the Viaero Event Center in Kearney Saturday night.

KEARNEY — Tri-City Storm defenseman Mitchell Miller has been named the USHL’s Defenseman of the Week for the first time this season and the fifth time in his USHL career.

Miller notched his first hat trick for the Storm in Sunday’s 8-3 victory over the Lincoln Stars. He also had two goals in Tri-City’s 8-0 shutout of the Stars on Saturday. Miller leads all USHL defensemen this season with 23 goals, 55 points, seven game-winning goals, a plus 28 plus/minus rating, 1.25 points per game and 187 shots on goal

He leads the Storm with seven power play goals and 23 goals scored.

