Tri-City Storm rebound to beat Lincoln Stars 6-3

LINCOLN – The Tri-City Storm defeated the Lincoln Stars 6-3 at the Ice Box Saturday night to improve to 15-3-1-0.

The Storm were coming off a 6-4 loss on Friday to the Omaha Lancers, the first time Tri-City had lost back-to-back games this season.

Lleyton Roed, Gavin Brindley, Mitchell Miller, Jeremy Wilmer, Christian Fitzgerald and Cole O’Hara scored goals for the Storm. Arsenii Sergeev turned away 25 of Lincoln’s 28 shots on goal to record the victory.

Roed netted a shorthanded goal at 6:21 of the first period to give Tri-City a one-goal lead. The goal was Roed’s seventh of the season and was assisted by Mason Wheeler.

Brindley netted his 10th goal of the season at 9:01 of the first period, one of three power play goals scored by the Storm. Thirty-seven seconds later, Wahlin notched his seventh goal to cut Tri-City’s lead in half.

Miller scored his 10th goal at 14:03 of the first period to give the Storm a 3-1 lead. The goal was netted on the powerplay and was assisted by Vinny Borgesi.