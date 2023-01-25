 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tri-City Storm re-aquires goaltender Cameron Korpi

KEARNEY — The Tri-City Storm has acquired goaltender Cameron Korpi from the Oklahoma Warriors of the North American Hockey League in exchange for goaltender Niklas Erickson and future considerations.

The Storm will retain the USHL rights to Erickson, and he will be placed on the team’s affiliate list.

Korpi, 18, of South Lyon, Michigan, appeared in four games in net for Tri-City previously this season as an international replacement player. He is the only goaltender for the Storm this season who has won four consecutive games. He posted two wins over the Lincoln Stars and two wins over the Omaha Lancers.

Korpi recorded a Goals Against Average of 1.25 and a save percentage of .952 in those four games.

He played 14 games last season for the Muskegon Lumberjacks, and was named the USHL’s Goaltender of the Week on January 25th, 2022.

Korpi appeared in six games during the 2020-2021 regular season for Team USA. He has a career record of 9-9-2-2 in 24 appearances in the USHL.

With Oklahoma, he notched a 12-3-0-0 record with a GAA of 1.97, and a ave percentage of .923%.

He has previously played for Bismarck (NAHL), Little Caesars (AAA), and HoneyBaked (AAA). The NHL Central Scouting Bureau ranked him as the 31st-best North American goalie prospect for this year's NHL Draft.

Korpi previously announced a commitment to play collegiate hockey at the University of Western Michigan.

