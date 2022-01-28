 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tri-City Storm needs OT to stretch win streak to nine
Tri-City Storm needs OT to stretch win streak to nine

FRISCO, Texas. – Ilya Nikolev punched the puck past Lincoln goalie Kaidan Mbereko 3 minutes and 46 second into overtime Thursday night to give the Tri-City Storm a 3-2 overtime win over the Stars in the first game of the Frosty Cup in Frisco, Texas.

Nikolaev’s goal gave the Storm their season-best ninth consecutive victory.

Mitchell Miller and Victor Czerneckianair also scored goals for Tri-City. Storm goaltender Arsenii Sergeev (21-3-0-0) stopped a season-high 44 shots on goal to record his league-leading 21st victory. The Storm will battle the Stars again tonight in the second and final game of the Frosty Cup.

Miller opened the scoring with a power-play goal at 10:29 of the second period. Miller’s goal was his 14th of the season and is currently the most among USHL defensemen.

Lincoln tied the score when Aidan Thompson scored his ninth goal of the season on he power play at 12:54 of the second period.

Czerneckianair answered with his fourth goal of the season with less than four minutes left to play in the second period. Lleyton Roed and Nate Benoit each notched an assist on the scoring play.

The lone goal of the thir period was scored short-handed by Lincoln’s Noah Laba.

Nikolaev’s overtime goal was his 10th of the season. Miller and Roed each notched an assist.

Tri-City improved to 27-5-1-0 and holds a nine-point lead over the Chicago Steel for first place in the league standings.

