Tri-City Storm make pair of deals at trade deadline

KEARNEY — The Tri-City Storm has announced multiple transactions following Sunday’s USA Hockey Trade/Drop deadline.

Tri-City has completed a transaction with the Eastern Conference’s Muskegon Lumberjacks. The Storm has acquired a fifth-round draft pick in the 2022 USHL Phase II Draft and a conditional draft pick in the 2023 USHL Phase II Draft in exchange for goaltender Chase Clark.

Also, Tri-City has completed a transaction with the Omaha Lancers in which the Storm acquired affiliate-list forward Daimon Gardner, a ninth-round draft pick in the 2022 USHL Phase I Draft, and an eighth-round draft pick in the 2023 USHL Phase II Draft, in exchange for a third-round draft pick in the 2022 USHL Phase I Draft and a fifth-round draft pick in the 2022 USHL Phase II Draft.

Clark, 19, of Williamsville, N.Y., appeared in three games last season for the Storm and dressed as the backup goaltender in each of the Storm’s three games during the Clark Cup Playoffs. He posted a 4-2-1-0 record for the Storm this season.

He has a Goals Against Average of 2.51 and a Save Percentage of .951. He has committed to play for Quinnipiac University and was selectd in the sixth round of the 2021 NHL Draft by the Washington Capitals.